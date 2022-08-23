Xgimi has excellent portable projectors in its catalog (some of which we've reviewed), but they all suffer from one major limitation: space. These projectors must be set up a fair distance from the surface onto which they project, which can be limiting in some environments. This also reduces the luminance of the image, which can appear washed out in bright rooms or direct sunlight. So how would someone remedy this problem?

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO