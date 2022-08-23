Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
More Exynos SoCs with AMD RDNA GPUs possibly in the works as Samsung confirms continued collaboration with AMD
Samsung debuted the Exynos 2200 SoC with an AMD RDNA 2-based Xclipse 920 GPU in January of this year without much fanfare. Although Samsung promised “Console quality graphics” with the Xclipse 920, the GPU failed to outperform the starkly mobile Snapdragon 8 Gen 1’s Adreno 730 and Apple A15 Bionic’s GPU in most scenarios. For instance, in our tests of the Xclipse 920, we found that Samsung’s offering was up to 30% slower in 3D Mark Sling Shot Extreme with Unlimited graphics than the Adreno 730.
notebookcheck.net
Dell Alienware AW2523HF: 24.5-inch IPS gaming monitor announced with a 360 Hz refresh rate and 0.5 ms GtG response times
Dell has presented the Alienware AW2523HF, one of two new Alienware-branded gaming monitors that it has introduced. Joined by the similarly-named Alienware AW2723DF, the Alienware AW2523HF relies on a 'Fast IPS' panel that measures 24.5-inches across. Unsurprisingly, Dell has applied an anti-glare finish across the display to diffuse reflections when gaming. Additionally, the Alienware AW2523HF utilises an LED edge light system for its backlight technology.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones 3.5mm make their debut in India
OnePlus may have made some Nord CE 2 and 2 Lite owners very happy when the smartphones' matching Wired Earphones 3.5mm earphones debuted earlier in August 2022. Then again, the increasingly lesser-spotted accessories have only been available in certain regions - until now. The OEM has now also unleashed the...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | SK hynix Platinum P41 gets a 15 percent discount on Amazon
Last Wednesday, a one-week Amazon promotion on the SK hynix Gold P31 SSD began, bringing the price of this popular product down by 15 percent. That deal is only valid for the 1 TB and 2 TB models and will end on August 31. In just a few hours, a 15 percent off deal for the 1 TB and 2 TB Platinum P41 SSDs will go live on Amazon as well.
notebookcheck.net
Dell Alienware AW2723DF previewed ahead of October launch with LG Nano IPS panel and 280 Hz overclockable refresh rate
Dell has set its sights on the eSports community with the Alienware AW2723DF, a 27-inch 'Fast IPS' gaming monitor. According to Dell, the Alienware AW2723DF utilises an LP Nano IPS panel, which operates natively at 2,560 x 1,440 pixels and with a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. Additionally, the display is VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified, meaning that it peaks at 600 nits when viewing HDR content. Alternatively, the monitor offers 450 nits of brightness, along with 1 ms GtG response times in Extreme Mode and 95% DCI-P3 colour space coverage.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 to bring 4 nm process, LPDDR5 RAM support and 120 Hz displays to cheaper Android smartphones
No Android OEM has taken advantage of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 yet, but Qualcomm has another mid-range chipset up its sleeve. Unsurprisingly, the company is gradually re-branding its entire product stack, with Evan Blass confirming that SM6450 will launch as the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. Presumably replacing the likes of the Snapdragon 680 and the Snapdragon 695, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 utilises a 4 nm node, unlike its 6 nm-based predecessors. Unfortunately, the leaked specification sheet does not confirm how many CPU or GPU cores the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 has, although it outlines numerous other features.
notebookcheck.net
Xgimi Aura 4K UST laser projector second look: Projecting luxury
Xgimi has excellent portable projectors in its catalog (some of which we've reviewed), but they all suffer from one major limitation: space. These projectors must be set up a fair distance from the surface onto which they project, which can be limiting in some environments. This also reduces the luminance of the image, which can appear washed out in bright rooms or direct sunlight. So how would someone remedy this problem?
notebookcheck.net
Asus Zenfone 9: Android 13 beta becomes available for the 2022 compact flagship smartphone
The Asus Zenfone 9 is the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered smartphone to get an Android 13 beta program. It invites users to upgrade to the device's latest software in advance of its official release. Then again, there are some caveats, including the increased possibility of bugs and general instability; in addition, a user need to apply to get access to a download.
notebookcheck.net
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro launches as the company's 'most advanced mouse to date'
Razer has started selling another Basilisk-branding gaming mouse, building on the Basilisk V3 that the company announced last year. Billed as Razer's 'most advanced mouse to date', the Basilisk V3 Pro features the company's HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, 13-zone Chroma Lighting with 'full underglow and third generation optical switches. According to Razer, the latter should last for up to 90 million clicks.
notebookcheck.net
Google Tensor 3 chip for the Pixel 8 to be built by Samsung
Google is set to debut the Pixel 7 series in the coming months but already has its sights set on its smartphones for 2023, the Pixel 8 series. According to a new report, the SoC expected to power the Pixel 8 lineup is already in the works. This chipset, likely...
notebookcheck.net
The Core i5-1235U had a terrible launch until the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex i5 14 saved it
When the 12th gen Core i5-1235U CPU launched earlier this year, the Gateway Ultra Slim 14 was our first review model to sport the Alder Lake processor. We weren't sure what to expect when it came to performance, but results were disappointing to say the least. Nonetheless, we reserved judgment on the processor as no one laptop is ever representative of any CPU.
notebookcheck.net
LG UltraGear 45GR95QE: 800R curved OLED gaming monitor presented with a WQHD resolution and a 240 Hz refresh rate
LG has introduced the UltraGear 45GR95QE, its latest gaming monitor. Equipped with a curved 45-inch display, the UltraGear 45GR95QE offers 1440p visuals with a 240 Hz refresh rate and excellent response times, thanks to its reliance on an OLED panel. LG has presented the UltraGear 45GR95QE as it continues to...
notebookcheck.net
Corsair Xenon Flex 45WQHD240: Extravagant LG W-OLED gaming monitor debuts with 240 Hz refresh rate, 0.03 ms response times and a bendable design
At this week's Gamescom 2022, Corsair introduced the Xeneon Flex, a gaming monitor that appears to rely on the same panel as the LG UltraGear 45GR95QE. Also known as the Xenon Flex 45WQHD240, the gaming monitor utilises an LG W-OLED panel that measures 45-inches across and operates at 3,440 x 1,440 pixels with a 240 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the panel delivers up to 1,000 cd/m² of brightness and a 1,350,000:1 contrast ratio, unsurprising for an OLED panel.
notebookcheck.net
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 15 only looks good on the spec sheet
Arc Alder Lake Business Laptop Review Snippet Windows. The new Samsung Galaxy Book2 is a 15.6-inch all-rounder that is suitable for working from home and multimedia applications. The dedicated Intel Arc A350M graphics card also promises better gaming performance than a typical integrated graphics processor. The laptop actually has great specifications, featuring a current-gen Alder Lake P-series processor, 16 GB of RAM and a 1080p IPS display. However, after our extensive testing, the Galaxy Book2 primarily left us feeling disappointed, especially given its price of 1,300 Euro (US$1,300).
notebookcheck.net
HP 34" AiO Desktop PC presented with a 5K display and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU
HP's latest all-in-one (AiO) desktop has arrived sporting a 34-inch ultra-wide display. Sold as the HP 34" AiO Desktop PC, the AiO has a 21:9 panel that resolves at 5,120 x 2,160 pixels. Additionally, the machine combines Intel Alder Lake processors with either the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 or the GeForce RTX 3060, both current-generation GPUs. It remains to be seen whether these are mobile or desktop class GPUs, though.
notebookcheck.net
Yamaha reveals SR-C30A Compact Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for under US$300
The Yamaha SR-C30A Compact Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer has been revealed. The speaker system includes two 1.8-in full-range drivers and a 5.1-in subwoofer, generating up to 90 W power. The soundbar can sit on a table or be mounted to the wall, and the wireless subwoofer can be laid horizontally or vertically, helping to generate an immersive sound.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Lei Jun confirms a global launch for Xiaomi's next Ultra smartphone
Xiaomi debuted the Xiaomi 12S Ultra last month as its biggest, most premium traditional smartphone of the year. The 12S Ultra launched exclusively in China and will not make its way outside of Xiaomi's home market, but it appears things will be different for its successor next year. In a...
notebookcheck.net
BetaView Zion X: 16-inch and 2.5K portable monitors debut from US$199
BetaView has announced the Zion X Lite and Zion X Pro, cheaper options to the Zion Pro that launched earlier this year. While the Zion Pro is a 15.6-inch monitor, the Zion X Lite and Zion X Pro both feature 16-inch panels. Funded through a Kickstarter campaign, the pair appear to feature identical panels, although the Zion X Pro contains a few more features than the Zion X Lite. Understandably, the Zion X Pro is more expensive than the Zion X Lite too.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO unveils plans to become a smart car UI giant in China thanks to a new partnership with SAIC
AI Android Chinese Tech E-Mobility Smartphone Software Internet of Things (IoT) OPPO may be best known as an Android device OEM; however, it also has many other engineering, electronic and generally smart-tech aspirations, one of which is to rival Apple in terms of seamless cross-platform software and services ecosystems. These plans, known as Project Pantanal within the company, have now just acquired serious traction thanks to a new agreement with SAIC.
notebookcheck.net
Hotwav C1 smartwatch with reported SpO2 and heart rate monitors now discounted
The Hotwav C1 smartwatch is currently available with a discount at TOMTOP. The wearable has a 1.69-in rectangular IPS color display with a 240 x 280 px resolution. According to the company, a 230 mAh battery provides up to 10 days of battery life with typical use or 30 days on standby.
