Jocelyn Sykes to Once Again Be Featured in Bright Lights of Broadway
Jocelyn Sykes of Martinsburg will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. This is the second straight year Jocelyn has received this honor. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children,...
Bridgeport Resident Ronald Eagle to Once Again Lead Area Head for the Hills Festival that Aids Veterans
The Head for the Hills Festival will soon kick off its second year. The festival, sponsored by S&P Harley Davidson of Williamstown and the Greater Parkersburg Convention & Visitors Bureau, is built around offering one of life’s most important things to Veterans. “That is the joy of living and...
Second Rotary Blood Screening Set Saturday at BMS
The Bridgeport Rotary Club will be holding the second of its two annual Wellness Blood Screening at the Bridgeport Middle School tomorrow, Saturday August 27 from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. The previous one was held Saturday August 20. Rotarians will also offer and serve pancake breakfast to participants throughout...
ToquiNotes: Harrison County's Citizen of the Year is in Bridgeport and is Most Likely Out Doing Good Deeds
When you write about someone who just happens to be alive and well, the standard mode of operation is to talk to that person. After all, it does give a little bit of insight into the person in question. If the person you are tying to talk to is Lisa...
BHS Grad, Veteran, Youth Sports Advocate, and Local Business Owner, Larry L. Atha, Passes Away at 71
Larry L. Atha, 71, of Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on July 8, 1951, the son of the late Robert Lee and Ruth Elizabeth (Southern) Atha. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Kathryn A. (Life) Atha, whom...
Time Travel: Compton Park 1987 Aerial View and Visit with Shinnston Junior High's 1950 Basketball Team
Look familiar? This is an aerial view of Compton Park, as well as portion of the Bridgeport Presbyterian Church and the surrounding neighborhood, believed to be from 1987. As you can see, there have been a multitude of changes since this photo was taken. This is a photo of Shinnston...
City Fire Chief Phil Hart Gives a Limited Status Update on Individual Pulled from Fire on Westwood Avenue
On Thursday, August 17, the Bridgeport Fire Department and multiple other first responders arrived at a call on Westwood Avenue to a working blaze. Almost immediately after arrival, neighbors alerted personnel that an individual was likely inside the structure that had heavy smoke coming from it. In short order, a pair of Bridgeport firefighters entered the residence and began a search and rescue.
Photos: Students Head Back to the Classroom
Students in Bridgeport and surrounding areas went back to school this week. Check out submitted first day photos in a gallery below. This will be the first of two galleries. Keep an eye out for second gallery in the upcoming days. Connect-Bridgeport wishes everyone a great 2022-23 school year!
Indians Place Three in Top 10 at Charles Pointe Invitational
The cross country season for Bridgeport High School kicked off on Saturday with the Charles Pointe Invitational, the first home event for the program since 2019. A total of 13 schools competed in both the girls and boys divisions. Doddridge County won the girls team title and the Bulldogs’ Alexis...
Bigger, Stronger Indians Poised for Another Successful Year; Season Starts Tonight at Home Against B-U
Three years ago when Bridgeport High School moved back up to Class AAA, the subject of size was a hot topic. No matter how one looks at it, BHS is simply one of the smallest Class AAA schools when it comes to roster size and student population. That’s a factor nobody on the Indians can control. Yet, it’s also not one that has prevented success.
From the Bench: Tribe Football Weapon Responsible for Winning History Often a Friday Night Spectator
Past coaches from Wayne Jamison to current Coach Tyler Phares have long talked about just how important players coming out for the first time their senior season are to helping the team continue its run of success. The last two coaches, Phares as well as John Cole, have pointed to...
BHS Defeats B-U, 63-7, In Season Opener
Phil Reed’s move from blocking back to the one in the backfield that would see him get more carries in Bridgeport’s single wing offense was expected to be a smooth transition. The senior standout lived up to every bit of those expectations, posting a career-high 133 yards on...
