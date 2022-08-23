ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

connect-bridgeport.com

Jocelyn Sykes to Once Again Be Featured in Bright Lights of Broadway

Jocelyn Sykes of Martinsburg will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. This is the second straight year Jocelyn has received this honor. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
connect-bridgeport.com

Second Rotary Blood Screening Set Saturday at BMS

The Bridgeport Rotary Club will be holding the second of its two annual Wellness Blood Screening at the Bridgeport Middle School tomorrow, Saturday August 27 from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. The previous one was held Saturday August 20. Rotarians will also offer and serve pancake breakfast to participants throughout...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

City Fire Chief Phil Hart Gives a Limited Status Update on Individual Pulled from Fire on Westwood Avenue

On Thursday, August 17, the Bridgeport Fire Department and multiple other first responders arrived at a call on Westwood Avenue to a working blaze. Almost immediately after arrival, neighbors alerted personnel that an individual was likely inside the structure that had heavy smoke coming from it. In short order, a pair of Bridgeport firefighters entered the residence and began a search and rescue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: Students Head Back to the Classroom

Students in Bridgeport and surrounding areas went back to school this week. Check out submitted first day photos in a gallery below. This will be the first of two galleries. Keep an eye out for second gallery in the upcoming days. Connect-Bridgeport wishes everyone a great 2022-23 school year!
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Indians Place Three in Top 10 at Charles Pointe Invitational

The cross country season for Bridgeport High School kicked off on Saturday with the Charles Pointe Invitational, the first home event for the program since 2019. A total of 13 schools competed in both the girls and boys divisions. Doddridge County won the girls team title and the Bulldogs’ Alexis...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Bigger, Stronger Indians Poised for Another Successful Year; Season Starts Tonight at Home Against B-U

Three years ago when Bridgeport High School moved back up to Class AAA, the subject of size was a hot topic. No matter how one looks at it, BHS is simply one of the smallest Class AAA schools when it comes to roster size and student population. That’s a factor nobody on the Indians can control. Yet, it’s also not one that has prevented success.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

BHS Defeats B-U, 63-7, In Season Opener

Phil Reed’s move from blocking back to the one in the backfield that would see him get more carries in Bridgeport’s single wing offense was expected to be a smooth transition. The senior standout lived up to every bit of those expectations, posting a career-high 133 yards on...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

