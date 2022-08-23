NEW YORK (AP) — Serena and Venus Williams were drawn to face the Czech pair of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in the first round of doubles at the U.S. Open. The U.S. Tennis Association announced the doubles brackets Sunday, a day before the tournament begins. Serena has said she is preparing to retire and the expectation is that the U.S. Open will be her last event.

