Saint Louis, MO

abc17news.com

Missouri officer charged in death of officer during chase

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in suburban St. Louis was charged after he hit and killed another officer while chasing a suspect. The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney announced Wednesday that Brian Rayford, of Florissant, faces a first-degree involuntary manslaughter charge in the December 2020 death of Sgt. Herschel Turner, of Moline Acres. Rayford worked for the Bellefontaine Neighbors police department at the time but has since been fired. The prosecutor says Rayford drove 80 to 85 mph in a 30 mph zone, without his emergency lights or sirens, before he hit Turner, who was standing on a road outside his vehicle helping with a traffic stop when he was hit.
FLORISSANT, MO
CBS 46

Fake priest wanted for rape in Dunwoody arrested in Missouri

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man who was wanted for posing as a priest and raping women in Dunwoody has been arrested in Missouri, according to Dunwoody Police Department. According to a press release, Dunwoody PD detectives received information that 46-year-old Marco Aries Johnson might be in St. Louis, Missouri. They reached out to police in the area and he was located and arrested in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
DUNWOODY, GA
abc17news.com

Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer

The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a 36-year-old man who killed a suburban St. Louis police officer. Kevin Johnson was sentenced to death for the July 5, 2005, slaying of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. Johnson was 19 at the time of the killing. He had two trials; the first ended in hung jury. Prosecutors have said Johnson shot McEntee several times in front of other people. Johnson’s 12-year-old brother had died earlier that day and officials have said Johnson was upset over the police response after his brother collapsed. Johnson testified at his trials that he was in a trance-like state when he shot McEntee.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states

An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Girl grazed by bullet in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A girl was shot in Cahokia Heights Thursday, police said. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was with another juvenile who had a gun. It is believed a dog approached them in the 100 block of Amelia and started attacking one of them. The juvenile with the gun tried to shoot at the dog but hit the girl, who suffered a graze gunshot wound to the abdomen.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MO
KMOV

16-year-old robbed at gunpoint at St. Louis bus stop

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A teenager was robbed at gunpoint while at a St. Louis bus stop Tuesday. The 16-year-old was at a bus stop at North Kingshighway and Lillian when a gray Hyundai pulled alongside him around 6:30 p.m. Four suspects wearing ski masks and black hooded sweatshirts then threatened the boy by pointing guns at him and demanding his property. Police report that two of the suspects got out of the car and stole a bag that contained money and personal property.

