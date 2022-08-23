The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a 36-year-old man who killed a suburban St. Louis police officer. Kevin Johnson was sentenced to death for the July 5, 2005, slaying of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. Johnson was 19 at the time of the killing. He had two trials; the first ended in hung jury. Prosecutors have said Johnson shot McEntee several times in front of other people. Johnson’s 12-year-old brother had died earlier that day and officials have said Johnson was upset over the police response after his brother collapsed. Johnson testified at his trials that he was in a trance-like state when he shot McEntee.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO