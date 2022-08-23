Charlotte Lynette Wathen Edge, 73, of Hawesville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky at the Heartford House. She was born in Knottsville, Kentucky on May 5, 1949 to the late Edward Gerald and Josephine Marie Mills Wathen. Charlotte was of the Catholic faith. She loved spending time with her grandbabies and working in her flower bed. Charlotte was preceded in death by three siblings, Peggy, Patsy and Darrell.

HAWESVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO