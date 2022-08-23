Read full article on original website
Marion "Woody" Smith
Marion "Woody" Smith, 87, of Little York, Indiana passed away on August 20, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was born June 7, 1935, near Spurgeon Lake in the Delaney bottoms of Washington County, Indiana to Issac and Julia Mae (Hyde) Smith, who preceded him in death.
Charlotte Lynette Wathen Edge
Charlotte Lynette Wathen Edge, 73, of Hawesville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky at the Heartford House. She was born in Knottsville, Kentucky on May 5, 1949 to the late Edward Gerald and Josephine Marie Mills Wathen. Charlotte was of the Catholic faith. She loved spending time with her grandbabies and working in her flower bed. Charlotte was preceded in death by three siblings, Peggy, Patsy and Darrell.
Gregory L. Worley
Gregory L. Worley, age 63 of Hardinsburg, Indiana passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 in his residence. Born November 10, 1958 in Albany, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Leva (Phillips) Worley. He was a 20 year employee of Brittany Furniture in Paoli and a former...
FNOS set for Sept. 16
Friday Night on the Square will continue to be the third Friday of September, Sept. 16. Chamber executive director Erik Bush said, “We are not planning to move the date of our event and yes, we are still planning to have the festival around the square.”. The time will...
OSD festival moves to Oct. 1 and 2
The Old Settlers Day Festival is planning on combining the old with the new for this year’s festival. The newest change is the date, which will now be the weekend of Oct. 1 and 2. “There are actually going to be three weekends of fall activities,” said committee member,...
