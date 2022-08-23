Read full article on original website
Marion "Woody" Smith
Marion "Woody" Smith, 87, of Little York, Indiana passed away on August 20, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was born June 7, 1935, near Spurgeon Lake in the Delaney bottoms of Washington County, Indiana to Issac and Julia Mae (Hyde) Smith, who preceded him in death.
Patricia Lynn Shrout
Patricia Lynn Shrout, age 69 of Palmyra, Indiana passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Autumn Woods in New Albany. Born May 12, 1953 in Salem, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late John and Leaveta (Holsapple) Collier. Three of Pat's favorite things were family, photography and her time...
FNOS set for Sept. 16
Friday Night on the Square will continue to be the third Friday of September, Sept. 16. Chamber executive director Erik Bush said, “We are not planning to move the date of our event and yes, we are still planning to have the festival around the square.”. The time will...
Salem card show
Buy, sell, trade at the Salem card show on Saturday, Aug. 27. The show, featuring 50 tables, will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 118 Fair St., Salem, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free and there will be door prizes. Dealer tables are $15. Contact Brad,...
Sundae Sunday
Sunday school classes from Salem United Methodist Church and Canton United Methodist Church recently celebrated sundae Sunday. Students picked their favorite toppings to create the special treat. Pictured in front (L to R) are Lincoln Voyles, Lucy Voyles, Adalyn Gilliam, Cam Gilliam and Hazel Ferguson. Back row (L to R) is Jaden Cheatwood, Story Ferguson, Lilli Gilstrap, Wyatt Gibson, Wade Gibson, Otto Ferguson and Waylon Gibson.
OSD festival moves to Oct. 1 and 2
The Old Settlers Day Festival is planning on combining the old with the new for this year’s festival. The newest change is the date, which will now be the weekend of Oct. 1 and 2. “There are actually going to be three weekends of fall activities,” said committee member,...
Knapp Miller Brown celebrating new owners
Knapp Miller Brown Insurance is celebrating new owners since 2021. Zack Richards, Jon Spaulding and Anthony Scifres, AFIS are the new owners with familiar faces. They continue to provide risk management solutions with the service you love and integrity you expect. The agency is located on the north side of...
