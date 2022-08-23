ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive.com

‘Long-haired dude’ from Georgia brings new spark to Tawas Area football

TAWAS CITY, MI – Tawas Area football needed a game-changer. Someone fresh, someone new, someone different. And along came a coach unlike any the Braves had ever seen. “When I first saw him, he walked in the lunchroom and I thought ‘What are we getting ourselves into?’” said Tawas senior Granite Barringer. “Here’s this long-haired dude who looks like he just drives motorcycles all day.”
TAWAS CITY, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football predictions for Week 1

Mona Shores hold first day of practice for 2022 season — MUSKEGON – It’s every football fan’s favorite moment. After weeks of anticipation and speculation, the opening salvo for the high school football season will finally be upon us this week, as the doldrums of summer and some historically bad Detroit Tigers performances fade even further into the background.
MLive.com

See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in 2022 season openers

KALAMAZOO, MI – The glow of stadium lights returned to high school football fields around Kalamazoo on Thursday, when teams took the field to kick off the 2022 season. Fans that filled the bleachers were treated to some thrilling games, including a rivalry showdown in Otsego, a nailbiter at Portage Central and a shootout at Mattawan.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WJR

760 WJR SPORTS | FOOTBALL FRIDAYS GAME OF THE WEEK

760 WJR and Bally Sports Detroit have teamed in support of the Michigan High School Athletic Association to present the Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers Football Fridays Game of The Week!. Catch the play-by-play LIVE on either Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Detroit Extra, with select games on 760 WJR!...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Game Day Bay City! News, notes, schedule and more for Week 1 of 2022

BAY CITY, MI -- Setting the scene for Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season in the MLive Bay City coverage area on Aug. 25-26. Game Day Bay City. *Bay City Central kicks off its 100th season of football when it hosts Ortonville Brandon at Elmer Engel Stadium on Thursday. The Wolves tote an all-time record of 518-356-31.
BAY CITY, MI

