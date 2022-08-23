NEW YORK - A man from New Jersey has been arrested and charged with using mailing facilities on Staten Island to mail thousands of fentanyl pills across the nation. Authorities say that Joel Manuel De Jesus Amparo, 23, was arraigned on Friday and charged with multiple counts of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and related charges for using mail facilities to send the drugs across the U.S.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO