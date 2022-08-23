Read full article on original website
Harvey Weinstein appeal
The Court of Appeals, New York's highest court, has agreed to hear an appeal from Harvey Weinstein over his conviction for rape. Arthur Aidala, Weinstein's lawyer, spoke to Good Day New York about this development in the case.
NJ man ran interstate fentanyl mailing operation from Staten Island: Feds
NEW YORK - A man from New Jersey has been arrested and charged with using mailing facilities on Staten Island to mail thousands of fentanyl pills across the nation. Authorities say that Joel Manuel De Jesus Amparo, 23, was arraigned on Friday and charged with multiple counts of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and related charges for using mail facilities to send the drugs across the U.S.
Dixon Butts? Candidate endorsed by 'your mother'? Joke Arizona political signs catching people's attention
PHOENIX - As the 2022 general election nears, political signs have popped up on most major intersections across the Phoenix area, but a new trend is emerging, where regular people are posting their own political signs, as practical jokes. How did it begin?. A man named Tyler Watson kicked things...
Paul Pelosi DUI dashcam video released after guilty plea
NAPA, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol released photos and videos recorded on the night of a May 28 crash involving Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who pleaded guilty to a DUI charge earlier Tuesday. The long-awaited video shows Pelosi's alleged slurred speech and what police...
New York primary summary
Turnout was very low in New York's Aug. 23, 2022, primary, which featured races for U.S. House and state Senate. Rep. Jerry Nadler beat Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the newly drawn 12th congressional district.
New York's life expectancy falls, largest drop in the nation: CDC
NEW YORK - Life expectancy in New York dropped by more than three years in 2020. The bombshell revelation from the CDC is that in the year 2020, New Yorkers were dying three years earlier on average, representing the largest decline in the country. The decline dropped New York State...
