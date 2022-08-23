Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) stock rose 3.27% (As on August 24, 11:13:03 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beats the earnings estimates for the second quarter of FY 22 and have lowered our full year deliveries guidance. Home sales revenues were $2.3 billion, up 1% compared to FY 2021’s third quarter; delivered homes were 2,414, down 7%. Net signed contract value was $1.7 billion, down 44% compared to FY 2021’s third quarter; contracted homes were 1,266, down 60%. Backlog value was $11.2 billion at third quarter end, up 19% compared to FY 2021’s third quarter; homes in backlog were 10,725, up 1%. Adjusted home sales gross margin, which excludes interest and inventory write-downs, was 27.9%, compared to FY 2021’s third quarter adjusted home sales gross margin of 25.6%. As the third quarter progressed, the company saw a significant decline in demand as the combined impact of sharply rising mortgage rates, higher home prices, stock market volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty caused many prospective buyers to step to the sidelines. However, in more recent weeks, the company have seen signs of increased demand as sentiment is improving and buyers are returning to the market. Average weekly deposits in the first three weeks of August were up 25% compared to July. The Company ended its FY 2022 third quarter with approximately $316.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $1.6 billion at FYE 2021 and $535.0 million at FY 2022’s second quarter end. At FY 2022 third quarter end, the Company also had $1.8 billion available under its $1.9 billion bank revolving credit facility, substantially all of which is scheduled to mature in November 2026. The Company ended FY 2022’s third quarter with 332 selling communities, compared to 328 at FY 2022’s second quarter end and 314 at FY 2021’s third quarter end.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO