Read full article on original website
Related
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) profit falls
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) stock fell 10.32% (As on August 24, 11:11:48 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 22. Net cash provided by operating activities was $308.5 million through the second quarter of 2022 versus $776.2 million in the same period of the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by lower Net income and working capital. Free cash flow through the second quarter of 2022 was $97.3 million compared with $646.6 million in the same period of the prior year. The company has opened 43 new store and branch locations.
Dlocal Ltd (NASDAQ:DLO) posts inline earnings
Dlocal Ltd (NASDAQ:DLO) stock fell 13.84% (As on August 23, 11:24:21 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted inline earnings for the second quarter of FY 22. Total Payment Volume (“TPV”) reached US$2.4 billion in the quarter, representing 67% year-over-year growth compared to US$1.5 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and 16% growth compared to $2.1 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Profit for the second quarter of 2022 was US$30.7 million, increasing 73% compared to a profit of US$17.7 million, for the second quarter of 2021 and increasing 17% compared to a profit of US$26.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2022, dLocal had US$454.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, compared to US$410.1 million as of March 31, 2022 and US$266.0 million as of June 30, 2021. The quarter-over-quarter increase of US$43.9 million reflects an increase of US$18.4 million in our funds and an increase of US$25.5 million in funds due to our merchants with respect to the first quarter of 2022.
New Zealand Government Transfers Ownership Of Kiwibank To A New Entity
The New Zealand government has announced the acquisition of Kiwi Group Holdings (KGC), the owner and operator of consumer lending firm Kiwibank. The government wants to ensure that the bank remains 100% Kiwi-owned. Following the acquisition, the lender’s assets have been transferred to a recently incorporated entity known as Kiwi Group Capital (KGC).
Dada Nexus Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) Posts Loss
Dada Nexus Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) stock fell 3.22% (As on August 23, 11:26:53 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of FY 22 has reported the total net revenues of RMB2,281.1 million. Net revenues generated from Dada Now increased by 37.4% from RMB593.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 to RMB815.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, mainly driven by the increases in order volume of intra-city delivery service to chain merchants. Net revenues generated from JDDJ increased by 66.3% from RMB881.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 to RMB1,465.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, mainly due to the increase in GMV from the same quarter last year, which was driven by increases in the number of active consumers and average order size. The increase in online marketing services revenue as a result of the increasing promotional activities launched by brand owners and retailers also contributed to the increment of the net revenues generated from JDDJ. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada was RMB395.6 million, compared with RMB549.2 million in the same quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had RMB4,350.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, an increase from RMB1,764.8 million as of December 31, 2021. Pursuant to our US$70 million share repurchase program announced in March 2022, as of June 30, 2022, the company had repurchased approximately US$32.7 million of ADSs under this repurchase program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Customers of 6 Aussie Banks To Receive AU$3.6 Billion As Compensation
The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) stated that six of the country’s largest banks and financial institutions have agreed to pay AU$3.6 billion as compensation to customers. The institutions were accused of charging fees for non-compliance advice or no service misconduct. According to the report, the banks and...
NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Billing up 13%
NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) stock rose 6.50% (As on August 25, 11:15:33 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported an earnings beat and an outlook on the higher side of expectations. Public Cloud ARR grew 73% year-over-year, exiting Q1 at $584 million. Public Cloud segment revenue grew 67% from Q1 a year ago to $132 million and dollar-based net revenue retention rate of 151% remains healthy. Storage services constitute approximately 60% of the Public Cloud ARR. Early in Q1, AWS announced that FSx for NetApp ONTAP is SAP-certified. SAP certification for Azure NetApp Files has helped drive large, business-critical deployments on that service. The company has recently announced that NetApp is the only cloud storage service provider certified and supported for use as an external data store for VMware Cloud environments, further expanding the opportunity for the public cloud storage services. In Q1, Hybrid Cloud revenue grew 6% year-over-year to $1.46 billion, driven by solid product revenue growth of 8%. All-flash array annualized revenue run rate grew 7% year-over-year to $3 billion. All-flash penetration of our installed base grew to 32% of installed systems. FAS hybrid arrays again posted strong unit growth. The breadth of the storage systems portfolio enables the company to address a broad range of customer business, technical and economic requirements. Consistent with growth in Fiscal ’22, software product revenue of $476 million increased 15% year- over-year, driven by the value of our ONTAP software and data services. Total Q1 recurring support revenue of $598 million increased 3% year-over-year.
Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Profit Falls
Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) stock plunges 14.72% (As on August 23, 11:23:03 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company pared back its full-year forecast for earnings and revenue. The second fiscal quarter ended on July 31. Zoom’s net income fell to $45.7 million in the quarter from $316.9 million in the year-ago quarter as the company increased spending on sales and marketing. The company said at the end of the quarter it had about 204,100 enterprise customers, which are business units that Zoom’s direct sales teams, resellers or partners work with. That’s up less than 3% from 198,900 three months earlier. Enterprise customers deliver 54% of total revenue. Online business customers are Zoom customers that don’t work directly with Zoom salespeople, resellers or partners.
Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Beats Earnings Estimates
Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) stock rose 3.27% (As on August 24, 11:13:03 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beats the earnings estimates for the second quarter of FY 22 and have lowered our full year deliveries guidance. Home sales revenues were $2.3 billion, up 1% compared to FY 2021’s third quarter; delivered homes were 2,414, down 7%. Net signed contract value was $1.7 billion, down 44% compared to FY 2021’s third quarter; contracted homes were 1,266, down 60%. Backlog value was $11.2 billion at third quarter end, up 19% compared to FY 2021’s third quarter; homes in backlog were 10,725, up 1%. Adjusted home sales gross margin, which excludes interest and inventory write-downs, was 27.9%, compared to FY 2021’s third quarter adjusted home sales gross margin of 25.6%. As the third quarter progressed, the company saw a significant decline in demand as the combined impact of sharply rising mortgage rates, higher home prices, stock market volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty caused many prospective buyers to step to the sidelines. However, in more recent weeks, the company have seen signs of increased demand as sentiment is improving and buyers are returning to the market. Average weekly deposits in the first three weeks of August were up 25% compared to July. The Company ended its FY 2022 third quarter with approximately $316.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $1.6 billion at FYE 2021 and $535.0 million at FY 2022’s second quarter end. At FY 2022 third quarter end, the Company also had $1.8 billion available under its $1.9 billion bank revolving credit facility, substantially all of which is scheduled to mature in November 2026. The Company ended FY 2022’s third quarter with 332 selling communities, compared to 328 at FY 2022’s second quarter end and 314 at FY 2021’s third quarter end.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Margin Improves
Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) stock fell 1.45% (As on August 24, 11:15:44 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. The average customer size increased to 77 employees in Q4, an increase of 9% year over year as the company continues to shift away from the micro segment and accelerate growth among clients with more than 100 employees. For the quarter, adjusted gross profit margin improved to 66.1% versus 65.4% a year ago. Adjusted gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization, was 76.6% for the quarter, an increase of nearly two points year over year. This quarter, the company generated $5 million of free cash flow, compared to a consumption of $21 million last year as the company scale the business. The company has ended the year with $133 million in cash and no debt.
VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Profit Falls
VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) stock fell 1.44% (As on August 26, 11:30:39 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company delivered solid second-quarter results that beat expectations on profit and revenue. The company reported a net profit for the quarter of $347 million, down slightly from the $411 million profit it recorded in the same quarter last year. The combination of subscription and SaaS and license revenue was $1.74 billion for the second quarter, an increase of 15% from the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Subscription and SaaS revenue for the second quarter was $943 million, an increase of 22% year-over-year, constituting 28% of total revenue for the quarter. Subscription and SaaS ARR for the second quarter was $3.89 billion, an increase of 24% year-over-year. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $697 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, down 6% per diluted share compared to $739 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $965 million, an increase of 5% from the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Operating cash flow for the second quarter was $397 million. Free cash flow for the second quarter was $284 million. RPO for the second quarter totaled $12.10 billion, up 8% year-over-year.
Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) raises forecast
Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) stock fell 2.23% (As on August 26, 11:30:14 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company lifted its annual comparable sales forecast, encouraged by Americans flocking to discount store chains for everything from groceries to household supplies in the face of higher inflation. Dollar General said same-store sales rose 4.6% in the second quarter, beating analysts’ estimate for a 3.9% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data. The company also updated its plans for real estate projects for fiscal year 2022, citing ongoing delays in permitting and the delay of construction materials related to new store openings. It now expects to execute 1,010 to 1,060 new stores, approximately 1,795 remodels and about 125 store relocations. Previously, the company’s plans called for expansion to 1,110 new stores, 1,750 remodels, and 120 store relocations. Dollar General reported net income of $678 million for the quarter ended July 29, compared to $637 million, in the year-ago quarter. During the second quarter, the company opened 227 new stores, remodeled 533 stores and relocated 30 stores. In July, Dollar General announced plans to build three new distribution centers.
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Misses Earnings Estimates
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) stock fell 8.11% (As on August 23, 11:27:53 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. The Company has reported an adjusted net income of $2.2 million, as compared to an adjusted net income of $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2021. Gross margin as a percent of net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was 14.2%, compared to 19.4% for the prior-year quarter, a decrease of 520 basis points (“bps”). The 520-bps decrease was primarily driven by a decrease of 300-bps due to pricing promotions and inventory write-downs, a decrease of 130-bps related to capacity growth investments in a third additional manufacturing plant in Mexico, and a new distribution facility in Greencastle, PA., and a decrease of 220-bps primarily related to cost inflation for materials, labor, and transportation, offset by an increase of 130-bps related to reduced ancillary charges and price realization.
Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) gave weak forecasts
Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM), the leader in cloud-based customer management software, stock fell 7.20% (As on August 25, 11:13:22 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company gave a forecast for quarterly revenue that fell short of analysts’ estimates, suggesting that a choppy economy may be causing some customers to slow spending on business software. Subscription and support revenues were $7.14 billion, an increase of 21% Y/Y. Professional services and other revenues were $0.58 billion, an increase of 35% Y/Y. Marketing and commerce software gained 12% to $1.12 billion, which was the smallest jump of any unit. Many analysts anticipated a slowdown in this division due to a wider pullback in marketing spending.
uEnjoy To Expand Operations In Southeast Asia
UEnjoy is gradually finding its way into the Southeast Asian market, despite the current unfavorable market conditions. The group is disrupting the existing playing field by enhancing the next generation of secure and feasible payment solutions. Getting a trusted payment platform with fast execution that is reliable and cheap is not easy to come by these days.
Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Gave Strong Guidance
Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock rose 0.24% (As on August 26, 11:36:55 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 22. Comparable sales (sales for stores open at least 14 months and e-commerce sales) increased 14.4% compared to an increase of 56.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, driven by an 8.3% increase in transactions and a 5.6% increase in average ticket. Gross profit increased 16.3% to $928.2 million compared to $798.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit decreased to 40.4% compared to 40.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, primarily due to lower merchandise margin and higher inventory shrink, partially offset by leverage of fixed costs and strong growth in other revenue. Net income increased 17.8% to $295.7 million compared to $250.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $434.2 million. Merchandise inventories, net at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022 totalled $1.67 billion compared to $1.44 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The $222.4 million increase in inventory was primarily due to the addition of 29 net new stores opened since July 31, 2021, inventory to support new brand launches, inventory cost increases, and inventory receipts to maintain strong in-stocks of key items to support expected demand.
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Aug. 23, 2022
Natural gas has climbed past its record highs around $9.370 and is making its way up to the next bullish targets marked by the Fibonacci extension tool. Price is now testing the 50% extension at $9.884 but still might have enough upside momentum to climb to the 61.8% level at $10.400. Sustained bullish pressure could take it up to the 76.4% level at $11.038 or the full extension at $12.071.
Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) Beats Sales Estimates
Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) stock rallies 19.04% (As on August 25, 11:13:51 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the second quarter of FY 22. Product revenue grew 83% year-over-year to $466.3 million in Q2. The remaining performance obligations increased 78% year-over-year to $2.7 billion. The company now has 6,808 total customers and that was above the FactSet consensus estimate of 6,739, acording to StreetAccount. Out of which 246 customers with a trailing 12-month product revenue of more than $1 million. Net revenue retention rate was 171% as of July 31, 2022. While all verticals are growing rapidly, financial services drove the most product revenue growth sequentially. Advertising, media and entertainment, and technology verticals grew in line with the overall company. In the quarter, the company has added 12 new Global 2000 customers. The product gross margin was 75%. Scale in the public cloud data centers and enterprise customer success contribute to the year-over-year gross margin improvement. Operating margin was 4%, benefiting from revenue outperformance. The adjusted free cash flow margin was 12%, positively impacted by strong collections. SNOW has ended the quarter in a strong cash position with approximately $5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments.
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 22, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index back to its bullish track after the bounce from 105.00 – 105.50 area. The index will continue the bullish movement to target a new higher high now. Traders seem betting on rate hikes and higher inflation rates in the coming reports. Under the current situation, traders will continue to hold long positions in the U.S dollar while waiting for the next update.
Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) posts flat result
Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) stock rose 1.69% (As on August 23, 11:23:36 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Adjusted operating profit, excluding facility closure and restructuring costs, totaled $188 million, comparable to prior year operating profit. The relatively flat profit level compared to the strong prior year third quarter was driven primarily by organic sales volume growth offset by unfavorable currency impacts and inflationary pressures. EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $213 million, or 32% of sales. Adjusted net income was $144 million, a $2 million increase from the prior year earnings of $142 million. Further, the Company continues to be encouraged as order entry remained strong throughout the third quarter with a favorable book-to-bill ratio. Backlog entering the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 exceeds $1 billion, as the Company continues to see extended shipment request dates in conjunction with large orders from its customers in electronics, industrial and medical end markets.
Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) issues weak guidance
Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, stock fell 7.13% (As on August 26, 11:31:53 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company issued a lower-than-expected fiscal third-quarter outlook. For its second quarter ended July 30, Marvell reported a profit before costs such as stock compensation of $486 million, up from $284 million in the same quarter last year. Revenue jumped 42% from a year ago and 5% from the first quarter, to $1.517 billion. The figures were roughly in line with analysts’ expected earnings per share of 56 cents and revenue of $1.52 billion. Marvell saw significant revenue growth across most operating areas. Data center income came in at $643.4 million in the quarter, up from $433.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Carrier infrastructure revenue rose from $196.7 million to $285.2 million. Enterprise networking came in at $340.3 million, up from $222.7 million. And automotive/industrial revenue hit $83.6 million, up from $57.4 million.
FXDailyReport.com
141
Followers
6K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0