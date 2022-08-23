“A lot of us are artists and people who just want to try and help the arts,” says current The Group President Ellen Castleman. Marilyn Levin was working as a personal shopper at the luxury department store I. Magnin in Beverly Hills some 30-plus years ago when one of her clients told her about The Group, a volunteer organization that fundraises in support of Otis College of Art and Design, and invited her to lunch with them at the iconic hotel now known as Sunset Tower. “I liked art, I was an art history major, and I was a docent at LACMA. So I said, ‘Sure,’” Levin recounts. She’s been a member ever since. And her introductory experience—high-society functions and word of mouth from woman to woman—was exactly how The Group had operated since its inception in 1972. A lot has changed in the 50 years since, but their unwavering support of Otis College and its students continues to this day.

