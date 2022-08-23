Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Hilo-Bound Traveler Found with Suspected 2 Pounds of Meth in Carry-On at Daniel K. Inouye Airport
A 43-year-old woman was reportedly found with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in her carry-on bag at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport while attempting to travel from Honolulu to Hilo this week. The woman, identified as Julia Leilani Kaulukukui, was arrested Thursday after the drugs were discovered during a routine...
New Heights: Cop on Top Returns to Raise Funds And Awareness For Special Olympics Hawai‘i
It takes dedication, effort and sweat — and they have all of them in abundance. Customers of Walmart and the Waiākea Center in Hilo on Thursday, Aug. 25, were greeted by a site they haven’t seen in two years. Atop 15-foot scaffolding, off-duty officers of the Hawai‘i Police Department collected donations while athletes and others did the same from below to take raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics Hawai‘i to new heights as part of Cop on Top.
Group Seeks Funds For Preservation of Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge
A group dedicated to managing and preserving nearly 33,000 acres of native montane rain forest on the windward slopes of Maunakea, including the endangered birds that live there, is asking the community to assist with its efforts by donating to the cause. Friends of Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge set...
Second HPD Officer Placed on Administrative Leave Following Discharge of Firearm
A second Hawai‘i police officer is on administrative after discharging his firearm during an incident in Kona, Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred shortly after 5:20 p.m. Officers from the Area II Vice Section were conducting operations at a business establishment in the 73-5000 block of Olowalu Street when they observed several individuals exiting the business with a large quantity of high-value items. The individuals appeared to be trying to quickly load the items into a vehicle and leave the area.
Kaiser Mental Health Workers to Hit Picket Line Second Time This Year
Mental health therapists at Kaiser Permanente clinics across the state will begin an open-ended strike starting next week. According to a press release from the National Union of Healthcare Workers, NUHW, understaffing has forced patients to wait months for therapy sessions. Mental health clinicians hope a strike will prompt the health care provider to address the access-to-care issues.
Pepe‘ekeo Man Faces Attempted Meth Distribution Charges
A Pepe‘ekeo man was arrested and charged with the attempted distribution of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine and heroin. Thirty-one-year-old Kolten Quevedo was arrested by Hawaii Police Department after officers with the Area I Vice Section executed a narcotics search warrant upon a Honda Civic that was being operated by Quevedo on Aug. 24. The 31-year-old was on felony supervision with Big Island Drug Court for two unrelated felony matters at the time of his arrest.
