The Cast Of “Modern Family” Had An Adorable Reunion At Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams’s Wedding And You Need To See All The Photos

By Leyla Mohammed
 2 days ago
Sarah Hyland wore two Vera Wang dresses for her wedding to Wells Adams

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland wore two Vera Wang dresses to marry her long-time partner Wells Adams. The 31-year-old married The Bachelorette alum on Saturday (20 August) in front of friends, family, and her former TV show co-stars.For the ceremony, Hyland wore an ivory silk Vera Wang Haute Couture gown, which had a sweetheart neckline, tulle sleeves, and a thigh-high slit.She completed the look with a cathedral-length tulle veil and wore her hair in a half-up style. View this post on Instagram ...
Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams in California vineyard ceremony flanked by Modern Family co-stars

Sarah Hyland has finally married her longtime partner Adam Wells after their nuptials were pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic.The actor, 31, was joined by her Modern Family co-stars at the stunning cermony held at a vineyard in California.Sofia Vergara, 50, shared a photo with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46, and his husband Justin Mikita, 36, from the ceremony to Instagram on Saturday (20 August).Posting to her Stories, Vergara could also be seen with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30, who was brought along to the nuptials as her plus one.The Chef star, who wore a voluminous white...
Sarah Hyland and 'Modern Family' Sibling Ariel Winter Bond on Wedding Day: 'Sisters For-Eves'

The Modern Family cast is as tight as ever. During Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Saturday wedding at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California, Hyland's cast members from the ABC sitcom were among the guests — and onscreen uncle Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared a particularly sweet moment on his Instagram Story Monday, showing Hyland and TV sibling Ariel Winter sharing a sisterly smile.
A Modern Romance! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married 3 Years After Getting Engaged

From DMs to I Do's! Three years after getting engaged, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are married. The 31-year-old Modern Family alum's former costar Sofia Vergara confirmed the couple wed, sharing...
Kristen Bell Shared a Rare Glimpse of Her Daughters On Vacation

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard don't often give followers glimpses of their daughters Lincoln and Delta. But anything goes on vacation, so the actress shared some adorable family photos from their trip to Idaho. On Tuesday, Bell posted a carousel of images to Instagram from the getaway. In the first...
