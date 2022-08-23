The Cast Of “Modern Family” Had An Adorable Reunion At Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams’s Wedding And You Need To See All The Photos

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From ‘Modern Family’ Co-star’s Wedding
The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!
ETOnline.com
Sarah Hyland Stuns in Two Romantic Wedding Gowns: See Her Bridal Looks
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams walked down the aisle over the weekend and their wedding was nothing short of romantic, so it only made sense that the Love Island USA host had the perfect gowns to match. Designer Vera Wang shared the first look at Hyland's custom Vera Wange Haute ceremony dress Monday morning.
PopSugar
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams's Wedding Was Both a "Modern Family" and Bachelor Nation Reunion
The Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker family continue to stick together even though the cameras stopped rolling on "Modern Family" in 2020. On Saturday, Aug. 20, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally said "I do" in a small ceremony at Sunstone Winery in California's Santa Ynez Valley, and a large portion of the "Modern Family" cast showed up to support the bride. Among the cast members who were attendance were Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould, and Julie Bowen.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Split After 4 Years of Marriage
It’s over for Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. Slater, 33, and Farber, 38, have called it quits after four years of marriage, multiple sources tell Us. “They've been apart for many months now," a source says. "They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a […]
People
Kaley Cuoco Says Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey 'Saved Me in All the Ways' in Loving 40th Birthday Tribute
Kaley Cuoco is putting her love on display. The Flight Attendant star shared a sweet birthday post for her boyfriend, Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, who turned 40 on Thursday. In the Instagram post, Cuoco credited Pelphrey with bringing more than just joy to her life. "To the incredible man that...
Sarah Hyland wore two Vera Wang dresses for her wedding to Wells Adams
Modern Family star Sarah Hyland wore two Vera Wang dresses to marry her long-time partner Wells Adams. The 31-year-old married The Bachelorette alum on Saturday (20 August) in front of friends, family, and her former TV show co-stars.For the ceremony, Hyland wore an ivory silk Vera Wang Haute Couture gown, which had a sweetheart neckline, tulle sleeves, and a thigh-high slit.She completed the look with a cathedral-length tulle veil and wore her hair in a half-up style. View this post on Instagram ...
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
DWTS fans think hunky actor just dropped major clue he’s secretly signed on to season 31
DANCING With The Stars fans have claimed that an actor has dropped a major hint that he has secretly signed on for Season 31. Antonia Denardo, the owner of DeNardo Ventures, posted an Instagram photo with the actor Spencer Boldman. The 30-year-old posed with Antonia as they stood in front...
Scheana Shay’s Wedding Dress Details Revealed After She Marries Brock Davies
Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, 37, transformed into a princess as she married entrepreneur and personal trainer Brock Davies, 31, in Cancun, Mexico, on Tuesday, August 23. The reality icon stunned in a luxurious $22,000 wedding gown by famed designers Pol’ Atteu and Patrik Simpson and HollywoodLife has all of the EXCLUSIVE details about her couture dress.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams in California vineyard ceremony flanked by Modern Family co-stars
Sarah Hyland has finally married her longtime partner Adam Wells after their nuptials were pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic.The actor, 31, was joined by her Modern Family co-stars at the stunning cermony held at a vineyard in California.Sofia Vergara, 50, shared a photo with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46, and his husband Justin Mikita, 36, from the ceremony to Instagram on Saturday (20 August).Posting to her Stories, Vergara could also be seen with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30, who was brought along to the nuptials as her plus one.The Chef star, who wore a voluminous white...
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Star Kelly Ripa Makes Savage Comment About Husband On-Air
Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have a love story for the ages, no doubt. One that fans of the former soap stars and TV hosts love to follow. Especially as, decades into their love story, the longtime couple still appears to be as in love as they were when they first met.
Sarah Hyland and 'Modern Family' Sibling Ariel Winter Bond on Wedding Day: 'Sisters For-Eves'
The Modern Family cast is as tight as ever. During Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Saturday wedding at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California, Hyland's cast members from the ABC sitcom were among the guests — and onscreen uncle Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared a particularly sweet moment on his Instagram Story Monday, showing Hyland and TV sibling Ariel Winter sharing a sisterly smile.
From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline
A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as Abasolo, a Miami-based chiropractor, and Peter Kraus, a personal trainer from Wisconsin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Modern Romance! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married 3 Years After Getting Engaged
<script class="optanon-category-C0004"> window.googletag = window.googletag || {cmd: []}; googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot('/4216/USW.LTG', [1, 1], 'div-gpt-ad-1647964699625-0').addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); }); </script>. From DMs to I Do’s! Three years after getting engaged, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are married. The 31-year-old Modern Family alum’s former costar Sofia Vergara confirmed the couple wed, sharing...
In Style
Kristen Bell Shared a Rare Glimpse of Her Daughters On Vacation
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard don't often give followers glimpses of their daughters Lincoln and Delta. But anything goes on vacation, so the actress shared some adorable family photos from their trip to Idaho. On Tuesday, Bell posted a carousel of images to Instagram from the getaway. In the first...
Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline
Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos stays silent on social media after disappearing from show & sparking worry among fans
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has remained silent on social media after disappearing from GMA and sparking worry among fans. The news anchor, 61, last posted to Twitter on August 11 to share a post from Nightline about an interview he carried out. He last shared to Instagram on August 8 after a...
Comments / 0