South Carolina woman dies after being impaled by a beach umbrella, coroner says
A South Carolina woman was killed after being struck by a beach umbrella carried by the wind. Tammy Perreault, 63, was at a Garden City beach when she was “impaled” by the flying umbrella, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in a statement to TODAY. The...
4 hurt when school bus collides with 2 cars
Four people were hurt in eastern Boulder County on Friday morning in a crash involving a school bus and at least 2 cars. CBS News Colorado has learned one of the cars was driven by a 13-year-old girl who took her parents' car without their knowledge. It happened at the intersection of Highway 287 and Lookout Road and led to an extended road closure. Highway 287 was closed at Highway 52 for several hours.No students were aboard the bus at the time of the crash. The bus driver as well as three other drivers were taken to the hospital. Four vehicles appeared to have suffered heavy damage.
Video shows nursing home residents rescued in Mississippi floodwaters; 100 kids evacuated at daycare
“This is some straight-up local superhero-type stuff," said Courtney Ingle, whose grandmother lives at the nursing home.
