Lebanon, MO

Laclede Record

School Board seeks to fill vacancy

The Lebanon R-3 School Board has declared a vacancy on the Board, created by the resignation of Board member Jason Riggs. The action was taken at a special school board meeting Wednesday. Jason Riggs has served on the Board since 2006, including three years as Board President and five years as Vice President. Riggs served on the board during the opening of Lebanon Middle School and the passage of the Proposition Lebanon Schools tax issue. For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
City
Lebanon, MO
Lebanon, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
lebanonmissouri.org

Smoke testing underway

Next week, crews will be smoke testing the sanitary sewers in the areas of:. ✅ Weaver/Sloan streets (west) The purpose of these tests is to assure quality services to our customers, by locating breaks and defects in the sanitary sewer pipes that allow stormwater to enter the system. The smoke...
LEBANON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Motorists in Rolla will soon be able to drive on a new street

Motorists in Rolla will soon be able to drive on a new street, named Tim Bradley Way, from Interstate 44 to the roundabout on Bishop Avenue with a clearer view of the Missouri University of Science and Technology campus. Portions of Tim Bradley Way will first be opened to drivers Wednesday. The street is expected to be completely open Wednesday, September 7th. It replaces University Drive, which closed Wednesday as the main connector from Exit 186 on I-44 to Rolla and Missouri S&T.
ROLLA, MO
KYTV

Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Drug arrests drop in Springfield; Police say that’s not necessarily a good thing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police say drug arrests across the city have dropped compared to 2021. But that may not be a good thing. Drug and narcotic violations have dropped 32% in Springfield since 2021. Drug equipment violations have dropped 36% in the same period. Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says that doesn’t mean there are fewer offenders.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Man from Licking arrested by state patrol

A man from Licking was arrested early Sunday on two charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Matthew C. Sullins, 41, is charged with DWI and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, the patrol said. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and later released...
LICKING, MO
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports – August 15 to August 25

August 15 – A landlord reported that her ex-tenant, a 61 y/o Marshfield female severely damaged the interior of an apartment. The insurance company is requesting a formal police documentation for insurance purposes. Contact was made with Wood County District Attorney’s Office and due to certain circumstances, charges will not be requested on the female.
MARSHFIELD, MO
News Break
Politics
KYTV

Pursuit ends in crash involving school bus, another vehicle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two people after a pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle. The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 had been stolen. Investigators say the two failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say the driver also hit another vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

