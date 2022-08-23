Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
School Board seeks to fill vacancy
The Lebanon R-3 School Board has declared a vacancy on the Board, created by the resignation of Board member Jason Riggs. The action was taken at a special school board meeting Wednesday. Jason Riggs has served on the Board since 2006, including three years as Board President and five years as Vice President. Riggs served on the board during the opening of Lebanon Middle School and the passage of the Proposition Lebanon Schools tax issue. For more on this story see the LCR.
ksmu.org
Using data tracking, Springfield police identify four city crime ‘hotspots’
It’s called DDACTS, and it’s endorsed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This operational model for policing was recently adopted in Springfield, though according to the National Law Enforcement Liaison Program, DDACTS pilot sites were launched in 2009. “I mentioned back...
Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week the Springfield nonprofit Eden Village filed a lawsuit against the state of Missouri, over a portion of the bill that they say will limit how much they can help the homeless. Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, said that while House Bill 1606 was overall good, a last-minute addition will work to […]
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ambulance rolls over after 3-vehicle crash in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A CoxHealth ambulance rolled on its side after Saturday’s three-vehicle crash in Springfield. It happened shortly after 2 p.m. at Primrose and Jefferson. Police ask you to avoid the area if you can. And expect delays until they clear the scene. Police have not released...
lebanonmissouri.org
Smoke testing underway
Next week, crews will be smoke testing the sanitary sewers in the areas of:. ✅ Weaver/Sloan streets (west) The purpose of these tests is to assure quality services to our customers, by locating breaks and defects in the sanitary sewer pipes that allow stormwater to enter the system. The smoke...
myozarksonline.com
Motorists in Rolla will soon be able to drive on a new street
Motorists in Rolla will soon be able to drive on a new street, named Tim Bradley Way, from Interstate 44 to the roundabout on Bishop Avenue with a clearer view of the Missouri University of Science and Technology campus. Portions of Tim Bradley Way will first be opened to drivers Wednesday. The street is expected to be completely open Wednesday, September 7th. It replaces University Drive, which closed Wednesday as the main connector from Exit 186 on I-44 to Rolla and Missouri S&T.
KYTV
Why a Springfield homeless shelter filed lawsuit against the state of Missouri and the Attorney General
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The non-profit Springfield-based organization that runs Eden Village and Revive 66 Campground homeless shelters is suing the state of Missouri and Attorney General Eric Schmitt. The lawsuit claims a recently-passed house bill concerning the homeless is unconstitutional. The Gathering Tree was formed 12 years ago by...
houstonherald.com
Department responds to Houston structure fire
The Houston Rural Fire Department was called to a structure fire at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The blaze was at 9411 Highway E, north of Houston.
KYTV
Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
KYTV
Drug arrests drop in Springfield; Police say that’s not necessarily a good thing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police say drug arrests across the city have dropped compared to 2021. But that may not be a good thing. Drug and narcotic violations have dropped 32% in Springfield since 2021. Drug equipment violations have dropped 36% in the same period. Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says that doesn’t mean there are fewer offenders.
houstonherald.com
Man from Licking arrested by state patrol
A man from Licking was arrested early Sunday on two charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Matthew C. Sullins, 41, is charged with DWI and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, the patrol said. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and later released...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports – August 15 to August 25
August 15 – A landlord reported that her ex-tenant, a 61 y/o Marshfield female severely damaged the interior of an apartment. The insurance company is requesting a formal police documentation for insurance purposes. Contact was made with Wood County District Attorney’s Office and due to certain circumstances, charges will not be requested on the female.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies 2 killed in UTV crash in Camden County
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly UTV crash in Camden County. Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs, Mo., and the driver, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, Mo., died in the crash. Three others suffered injuries in the crash. The crash happened near Avalon...
KYTV
Pursuit ends in crash involving school bus, another vehicle in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two people after a pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle. The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 had been stolen. Investigators say the two failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say the driver also hit another vehicle.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives say a thief found an easy way into a southwest Springfield garage.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a motorcycle theft in the 3300 block of South Rinks Lane. The neighborhood is west of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn in Springfield. Security video from the victim’s doorbell camera shows a man on the property on July 30 just after...
Help Give Hope Garage Sale benefits families in need
The Help Give Hope Garage Sale is underway and proceeds will help those in need around the area. The large garage sale will last from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today and tomorrow, Aug. 26-27. The Help Give Hope Garage Sale will be held at 2809 N. Cedarbrook Avenue.
Jefferson County man killed in boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks
A man from Byrnes Mill in Jefferson County was killed Saturday after being thrown from a boat in a drunk driving accident on the Lake of the Ozarks.
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
KYTV
Greene County prosecutor files charges following an argument involving dog in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Springfield arrested Kathryn Todd after they said she pointed a gun at her neighbor and her neighbor’s dog following an altercation. Officers responded to North National Avenue near Chestnut Expressway late Saturday night after the suspect pulled a gun on the neighbor’s dog and barricaded herself in her home.
lakeexpo.com
The Outlet Mall Deal Is Dead, And Osage Beach Is Doubling Down On The Fear That Killed It
Hopes the Osage Beach Outlet Mall would be redeveloped are all but dead. Developers who floated a $186 million plan to renew the mall say the City of Osage Beach did not act in good faith, and now the city appears poised to put the final nail in the coffin.
