Motorists in Rolla will soon be able to drive on a new street, named Tim Bradley Way, from Interstate 44 to the roundabout on Bishop Avenue with a clearer view of the Missouri University of Science and Technology campus. Portions of Tim Bradley Way will first be opened to drivers Wednesday. The street is expected to be completely open Wednesday, September 7th. It replaces University Drive, which closed Wednesday as the main connector from Exit 186 on I-44 to Rolla and Missouri S&T.

ROLLA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO