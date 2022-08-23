ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flossmoor, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flossmoor.org

Commander Keith Taylor Appointed to Flossmoor's Deputy Chief of Police

Commander Keith Taylor will immediately fill the role of Deputy Police Chief following the retirement of former Deputy Chief Clinton Wagner. Effective August 26, 2022 Wagner welcomed his retirement after 20 years of faithful service to the Flossmoor Police Department. “It has been an honor and a privilege to have...
FLOSSMOOR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy