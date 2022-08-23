Welcome back IC for the Fall 2022 semester! I am so excited to welcome our students, faculty, and staff back for what I hope is truly a remarkable academic year. It is hard to imagine but just two and half years ago we were hit hard by COVID-19; and it is still with us. While we have seen a spike of COVID-19 on our campus I believe with continued public health practices we can keep our campus healthy. As I saw students moving back to campus, there was so many smiling faces and such joy in the air. My commitment to you once again is making sure we are all healthy and safe this upcoming academic year so we can keep the joy alive for this campus community!

