FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Public Health Column: Looking Forward to Fall 2022
Welcome back IC for the Fall 2022 semester! I am so excited to welcome our students, faculty, and staff back for what I hope is truly a remarkable academic year. It is hard to imagine but just two and half years ago we were hit hard by COVID-19; and it is still with us. While we have seen a spike of COVID-19 on our campus I believe with continued public health practices we can keep our campus healthy. As I saw students moving back to campus, there was so many smiling faces and such joy in the air. My commitment to you once again is making sure we are all healthy and safe this upcoming academic year so we can keep the joy alive for this campus community!
Register for the Jannette Bonrouhi-Zakaim Memorial Run on September 3
Dear Member of the Ithaca College Cross Country and Track and Field Family:. You're invited to attend the 2022 Jannette Bonrouhi-Zakaim Memorial Alumni Run taking place on Saturday September 3rd, 2022. The weekend will kick off on Saturday morning, we'll enjoy our traditional "Will Be" 400m race as well as our alumni 5K race. Afterward, join us for a picnic at Coach Nichols's home. And don't forget your golf clubs! On Sunday morning, September 4th we'll get together at the Catatonk Golf Club (located in Candor just off Route 96B).
Walk to End Alzheimer's September 10
Longview staff and residents are participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, September 10th and they'd love for you to join them. The event is being held at Kendal at Ithaca at 10 am. The two mile walk will start after opening remarks. Register here to join Team...
