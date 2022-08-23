Read full article on original website
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Fergie Steals The Show From Jack Harlow In Surprise VMAs Performance
The iconic singer hit the stage to perform a special version of “Glamorous,” the sample from Harlow’s “First Class” track.
Nicki Minaj Receives Video Vanguard Award, Performs Greatest Hits Medley at 2022 VMAs
On Sunday night, Nicki Minaj received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards. This marked the rapper’s first onstage performance since 2018, and her seventh performance on the VMA stage.More from The Hollywood ReporterLizzo Appears to Reference Comedian Aries Spears' Fat-Shaming Comments in VMAs Speech: "B****, I'm Winning"Eminem and Snoop Dogg Bring Metaverse to the VMAs With "From the D 2 The LBC" Performance Red Hot Chili Peppers Dedicate VMAs Global Icon Award to Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins A 17-time VMA nominee and five-time winner, Minaj won her first VMA, for best hip-hop video, in 2011. This...
Britney Spears Posts 22-Minute Audio Message Addressing Conservatorship: ‘They Literally Killed Me’
A new audio message posted to YouTube on Sunday evening gave an in-depth look at Britney Spears’ side of her conservatorship in a 22-minute video that makes bombshell claims against her family. The video only has sound, but no picture, and does not show the singer’s face talking on-camera. The video, which was quickly made private and no longer available for the public to see, was initially posted onto YouTube with a link shared on the pop star’s Twitter account. (Spears’ Instagram was recently deactivated, and over the past few days, she has been posting more regularly on her Twitter.) Variety has...
Johnny Depp Makes Bizarre VMAs Cameo as Moon Person — Watch
In his first major TV appearance since his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp turned up at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday as the show’s iconic mascot, the Moon Person. Though Depp did not attend the VMAs in the flesh, his face was digitally inserted into the astronaut’s helmet, floating high above the stage. As the show returned from commercial breaks, Depp popped in for a few quippy one-liners. “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need,” he remarked at the beginning of the...
