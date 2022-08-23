Ithaca College Department of Art, Art History & Architecture Presents An Exhibition of New Work by Summer Scholar Peter T. Walz

Read full article on original website
Free Jazz Concert for Children and Families
The Ithaca College Jazz Ensemble to performs a free concert for children and famlilies. Get ready to clap and sing along with the Ithaca College Jazz Ensemble! This free one-hour concert will be an enjoyable way for kids of all ages to learn about this great American music. The concert...
Register for the Jannette Bonrouhi-Zakaim Memorial Run on September 3
Dear Member of the Ithaca College Cross Country and Track and Field Family:. You're invited to attend the 2022 Jannette Bonrouhi-Zakaim Memorial Alumni Run taking place on Saturday September 3rd, 2022. The weekend will kick off on Saturday morning, we'll enjoy our traditional "Will Be" 400m race as well as our alumni 5K race. Afterward, join us for a picnic at Coach Nichols's home. And don't forget your golf clubs! On Sunday morning, September 4th we'll get together at the Catatonk Golf Club (located in Candor just off Route 96B).
Walk to End Alzheimer's September 10
Longview staff and residents are participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, September 10th and they'd love for you to join them. The event is being held at Kendal at Ithaca at 10 am. The two mile walk will start after opening remarks. Register here to join Team...
