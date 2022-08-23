Ithaca College Department of Art, Art History & Architecture Presents An Exhibition of New Work by Summer Scholar Peter T. Walz

Dear Member of the Ithaca College Cross Country and Track and Field Family:. You're invited to attend the 2022 Jannette Bonrouhi-Zakaim Memorial Alumni Run taking place on Saturday September 3rd, 2022. The weekend will kick off on Saturday morning, we'll enjoy our traditional "Will Be" 400m race as well as our alumni 5K race. Afterward, join us for a picnic at Coach Nichols's home. And don't forget your golf clubs! On Sunday morning, September 4th we'll get together at the Catatonk Golf Club (located in Candor just off Route 96B).

