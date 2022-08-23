Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
cbs19news
Explore your creativity at IX Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People have an opportunity to show off their imagination in a creative night out event. The event will take place at Dripstone Cave from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Thursday at IX Art Park. People can visit the Sunset Market and grab food before...
WSLS
New Lynchburg takeout location offers a taste of England without the trek
LYNCHBURG, Va. – If you’re looking to experience a taste of England, you’ll no longer have to travel ‘across the pond.’. Emmadale recently opened on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, providing those that stop by with unique dishes and fresh food. Owners Emma and Steve Fischer said...
cbs19news
Black-owned businesses invited to participate in upcoming expo
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Black Business Expo is coming up in September. It will take place at the IX Art Park on Sept. 24, supporting and celebrating local Black-owned businesses. This is the sixth year for the event, which is free and open to the public to attend,...
cbs19news
Fralin Museum opening four new exhibits
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia has four new exhibits opening this Saturday. The new exhibits are called, Power Play: Reimagining Representation in Contemporary Photography; Earthly Exemplars: The Art of Buddhist Disciples and Teachers in Asia; Kenji Nakahashi: Weighing Time; and Joseph Cornell: Enclosing Infinity.
pagevalleynews.com
Ben’s 81st Birthday Bash includes ‘Daisy Duke’, car show and tribute to Waylon Jennings
LURAY — More than a half dozen musical acts will pay tribute to a country music legend this Saturday afternoon in Page County — including his son — in a special birthday event that includes food, a car show and the legendary “Daisy Duke.”. Recording artist...
cbs19news
Children walk to school at Walker Upper Elementary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- First day of school at Walker Upper Elementary was full of excitement and new challenges. With the national bus driver shortage impacting Charlottesville, more and more students are walking to class. With some of the shortest routes in the nation, Charlottesville City Schools are not...
NBC 29 News
Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
cbs19news
Made in Central Virginia: City Clay
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In Central Virginia, there are many outlets people can use to create art and express themselves. One that stands out is City Clay in downtown Charlottesville. “First and foremost, aside from being an educational institution, it really is a community and it’s a community of...
pagevalleynews.com
Shifflett crowned fair queen
August 24, 1989 — Angela Shifflett of Shenandoah is the 1989 queen of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair. The 21-year-old is a daughter of Melvin Shifflett and Neva and Richard Pierce of Shenandoah. Miss Shifflett is employed as a dispatcher with the Page County Sheriff’s Department.
cbs19news
Rodeo event coming to Nelson Count
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Professional bull riders from across the country will be coming to Nelson County. BLM Bull and Rodeo Company and Indian Summer Guide Service say the Rockfish River Rodeo Bulls and Bands will be held Sept. 3. According to a release, the event will also...
cbs19news
More ENVIGO beagles coming to CASPCA
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More of the dogs rescued from a controversial breeding facility in Cumberland County are coming to the Charlottesville area. The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA says it is getting another 20 beagles on Wednesday afternoon. The animal shelter has now received 75 of the animals from the...
cbs19news
Virginia Festival of the Wheel coming up
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The fourth-annual Virginia Festival of the Wheel is coming up this weekend. The three-day event kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday, with events like a cocktail reception, cars and coffee show, a road tour through Albemarle County, a gala at the Boar's Head Inn, and a Concours.
NBC 29 News
First day of school means hundreds of students walking to Charlottesville and Albemarle schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - School is back in session for Charlottesville and Albemarle County. With less bus drivers behind the wheel, students and school leaders alike are walking to their schools together. “We’re just trying to have a walking bus,” Buford Middle School Principal Rodney Jordan said. Luckily,...
Augusta Free Press
Officials: Working fire alarms help Harrisonburg family escape structure fire
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A Harrisonburg family was able to escape a structure fire in the 1400 block of Country Club Court last weekend after being alerted to the fire by smoke alarms. Members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to...
NBC 29 News
CPD Interim Chief Durrette speaks about downtown issues
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Interim Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette is hearing from the public about downtown issues. People voiced concerns at an event held inside the Violet Crown Theater Wednesday, August 24. Items included alleged lack of police presence, the absence of public restrooms on the Downtown Mall, and mental health efforts police are making when interacting with people.
cbs19news
Crescent Halls renovations near completion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A major project to renovate Crescent Halls, which provides housing to seniors and those with disabilities, is close to being done. For the first time since 1976, the eight-story building is being completely transformed. Renovations include new heating, cooling, and electric systems. The building will...
cbs19news
Paint the Town Orange coming up ahead of UVA's first home football game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An annual pep rally will be taking over the Downtown Mall next Friday. It’s the Paint the Town Orange rally, which is held before the first home football game of the University of Virginia’s season. The rally will be held Sept. 2 starting...
cbs19news
Albemarle High School students return to classrooms
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday marked the first day of school for Albemarle County and students are excited to be back. Albemarle High School is making history this year in two big ways. “Our numbers are high this year, with just a little over 2,000. And that increase...
cbs19news
CCS gives tips for children walking to and from school
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hundreds of kids will be walking to and from school for the first time this year, and Charlottesville City Schools says it will take a community effort to keep them safe. Roughly 1,000 students did not get seats on buses this year, meaning they can...
cbs19news
LCRC launches program to help with emergency car repairs
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new program aims to help people who need to get their cars repaired. The Louisa County Resources Council has launched its Wheels for Work program, which can cover certain automobile repairs for approved clients. People who are eligible for this program must be...
