ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Explore your creativity at IX Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People have an opportunity to show off their imagination in a creative night out event. The event will take place at Dripstone Cave from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Thursday at IX Art Park. People can visit the Sunset Market and grab food before...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Fralin Museum opening four new exhibits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia has four new exhibits opening this Saturday. The new exhibits are called, Power Play: Reimagining Representation in Contemporary Photography; Earthly Exemplars: The Art of Buddhist Disciples and Teachers in Asia; Kenji Nakahashi: Weighing Time; and Joseph Cornell: Enclosing Infinity.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Charlottesville, VA
Society
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Charity, VA
cbs19news

Children walk to school at Walker Upper Elementary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- First day of school at Walker Upper Elementary was full of excitement and new challenges. With the national bus driver shortage impacting Charlottesville, more and more students are walking to class. With some of the shortest routes in the nation, Charlottesville City Schools are not...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Made in Central Virginia: City Clay

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In Central Virginia, there are many outlets people can use to create art and express themselves. One that stands out is City Clay in downtown Charlottesville. “First and foremost, aside from being an educational institution, it really is a community and it’s a community of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Shoes#Volunteers#Chiswell Farm And Winery#Red Shoe Cville#The Poker Run#Decipher Brewing
pagevalleynews.com

Shifflett crowned fair queen

August 24, 1989 — Angela Shifflett of Shenandoah is the 1989 queen of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair. The 21-year-old is a daughter of Melvin Shifflett and Neva and Richard Pierce of Shenandoah. Miss Shifflett is employed as a dispatcher with the Page County Sheriff’s Department.
SHENANDOAH, VA
cbs19news

Rodeo event coming to Nelson Count

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Professional bull riders from across the country will be coming to Nelson County. BLM Bull and Rodeo Company and Indian Summer Guide Service say the Rockfish River Rodeo Bulls and Bands will be held Sept. 3. According to a release, the event will also...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

More ENVIGO beagles coming to CASPCA

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More of the dogs rescued from a controversial breeding facility in Cumberland County are coming to the Charlottesville area. The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA says it is getting another 20 beagles on Wednesday afternoon. The animal shelter has now received 75 of the animals from the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Virginia Festival of the Wheel coming up

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The fourth-annual Virginia Festival of the Wheel is coming up this weekend. The three-day event kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday, with events like a cocktail reception, cars and coffee show, a road tour through Albemarle County, a gala at the Boar's Head Inn, and a Concours.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NBC 29 News

CPD Interim Chief Durrette speaks about downtown issues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Interim Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette is hearing from the public about downtown issues. People voiced concerns at an event held inside the Violet Crown Theater Wednesday, August 24. Items included alleged lack of police presence, the absence of public restrooms on the Downtown Mall, and mental health efforts police are making when interacting with people.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Crescent Halls renovations near completion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A major project to renovate Crescent Halls, which provides housing to seniors and those with disabilities, is close to being done. For the first time since 1976, the eight-story building is being completely transformed. Renovations include new heating, cooling, and electric systems. The building will...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle High School students return to classrooms

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday marked the first day of school for Albemarle County and students are excited to be back. Albemarle High School is making history this year in two big ways. “Our numbers are high this year, with just a little over 2,000. And that increase...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

CCS gives tips for children walking to and from school

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hundreds of kids will be walking to and from school for the first time this year, and Charlottesville City Schools says it will take a community effort to keep them safe. Roughly 1,000 students did not get seats on buses this year, meaning they can...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

LCRC launches program to help with emergency car repairs

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new program aims to help people who need to get their cars repaired. The Louisa County Resources Council has launched its Wheels for Work program, which can cover certain automobile repairs for approved clients. People who are eligible for this program must be...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy