Hundreds of endangered sea turtles have been caught in New Zealand’s commercial fisheries since 2002, according to a recent report released by the Department of Conservation (DOC). At least 80% are leatherback turtles, most likely from their western Pacific subpopulation which is considered critically endangered. The captures occur overwhelmingly in the surface longline fishery off the east coast of the North Island between January and April. Although this DOC report is recent, the authors make it clear the underlying data have been known to the New Zealand government for years. The lack of action to reduce the turtle bycatch risks damaging...

