Chicago, IL

ESPN

Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant meet, agree to 'move forward' together after star's trade demands

Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn, according to a statement from Nets general manager Sean Marks. "[Coach] Steve Nash and I, together with [governors] Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday," Marks said in a statement. "We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

5 most likely players to be traded after Kevin Durant makes up with Nets

With Kevin Durant now remaining with the Brooklyn Nets, here are the five most likely players to be traded. On the very first day of NBA free agency, Kevin Durant shocked the world by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Even with all of the reported list of preferred destinations for Durant and discussions between the Nets and various teams, nothing transpired. After over a month, there is finally some clarity.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

GM Sean Marks: Nets, Kevin Durant Meet, Agree To Stay Together

After everything, Kevin Durant is returning to the Nets, and that comes straight from general manager Sean Marks. Per the Brooklyn GM, Marks, coach Steve Nash, Nets owner Joe Tsai and Durant and representative Rich Kleiman all met in Los Angeles, hashing out the following arrangement: Durant will remain with the Nets.
BROOKLYN, NY
247Sports

Ole Miss' Shakira Austin named to WNBA All-Rookie Team

Washington, D.C. – (Release) The Women’s National Basketball Association announced today that Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin has been named to the 2022 WNBA All-Rookie Team. She is the 6th Mystics player to be named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team and the first since Ariel Atkins (2018). The...
SEATTLE, WA
