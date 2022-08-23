Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Trading For This All-Star Guard
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Brooklyn Nets have interest in Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
ESPN
Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant meet, agree to 'move forward' together after star's trade demands
Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn, according to a statement from Nets general manager Sean Marks. "[Coach] Steve Nash and I, together with [governors] Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday," Marks said in a statement. "We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."
5 most likely players to be traded after Kevin Durant makes up with Nets
With Kevin Durant now remaining with the Brooklyn Nets, here are the five most likely players to be traded. On the very first day of NBA free agency, Kevin Durant shocked the world by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Even with all of the reported list of preferred destinations for Durant and discussions between the Nets and various teams, nothing transpired. After over a month, there is finally some clarity.
Yardbarker
GM Sean Marks: Nets, Kevin Durant Meet, Agree To Stay Together
After everything, Kevin Durant is returning to the Nets, and that comes straight from general manager Sean Marks. Per the Brooklyn GM, Marks, coach Steve Nash, Nets owner Joe Tsai and Durant and representative Rich Kleiman all met in Los Angeles, hashing out the following arrangement: Durant will remain with the Nets.
Sky GM/coach James Wade signs contract extension
Chicago Sky general manager and head coach James Wade on Wednesday signed a contract extension that spans through the 2025
The Brooklyn Nets Just Made A Huge Announcement
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced their 2022-23 Classic Edition uniform.
Podcast: On the GOAT-ness of Serena Williams
Serena Williams is retiring after the U.S. Open. We talk about why she isn't just the greatest female tennis player of all time but one of the greatest athletes, period.
Brooklyn Nets: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NBA season after Kevin Durant ditches trade request
The Brooklyn Nets have had quite an eventful offseason after a first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the playoffs. Kyrie Irving drama soon turned into Kevin Durant drama, with KD demanding a trade right after Irving decided to exercise his player option for 2022-23 and right before free agency.
Knicks squeeze into NBA 2K League’s 5v5 quarterfinals
Knicks Gaming pulled out a 2-1 win against Heat Check Gaming on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the
Ole Miss' Shakira Austin named to WNBA All-Rookie Team
Washington, D.C. – (Release) The Women’s National Basketball Association announced today that Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin has been named to the 2022 WNBA All-Rookie Team. She is the 6th Mystics player to be named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team and the first since Ariel Atkins (2018). The...
Memphis' James Wade is the 2022 WNBA Executive of the Year (AUDIO/J&J Show)
Memphis’ James Wade is the 2022 WNBA Executive of the Year (AUDIO/J&J Show) Memphis’ James Wade is the 2022 WNBA Executive of the Year (AUDIO/J&J Show) Memphis’ James Wade is the 2022 WNBA Executive of the Year (AUDIO/J&J Show)
ESPN
Connecticut Sun close out Dallas Wings, ready 'to take another step' in WNBA semifinals against Chicago Sky
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Just like the New York Liberty the night before, the Dallas Wings had a chance Wednesday to knock out one of the top four seeds from the WNBA playoffs on their home court. And just like the Chicago Sky against New York, the visiting Connecticut Sun didn't let that happen.
