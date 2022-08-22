Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) shareholders are still up 98% over 3 years despite pulling back 7.7% in the past week

An American classic, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been refreshing customers since 1886. Its blue-chip stock has surged more than 4,100% in the past 50 years. And with over 40% of the soft drink market, the beverage giant generated some $38 billion in sales last year. The company is ranked No. 93 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list and has a market cap in the range of $277 billion.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO