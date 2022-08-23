ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Drink in My Hand” by Eric Church

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago

Songs of Summer Barbecues, Sponsored by Jack Daniel’s

American Songwriter has partnered up with Jack Daniel’s across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama to identify some favorite Songs of Summer Barbecues. During the series, American Songwriter will be taking a deeper dive into songs that have become as essential to barbecues as grills, good food, and friends. If you’re 21 and older, be sure to make Jack Daniel’s part of your next summer barbecue, and please remember to always drink responsibly!

Sometimes all you want to do is forget the sweat and labor of the 40-plus hour work week that just occupied your entire mind, body, and soul. Country star Eric Church knows this. The singer makes it clear with his hit song, “Drink in My Hand,” which explicates this thought with the meaning of his single.

Early Monday morning, ’til Friday at five / Man I work, work, work but I don’t climb, climb, climb / Boss man can shove that overtime up his can / All I wanna do is put a drink in my hand, Church sings.

Let’s investigate the meaning of this delightful track below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25LkfI_0hSB0woG00
Photo by Photo Credit: Anthony D’Angi / EBIE Media

Origins: Early Success

Co-written by Church, along with Michael P. Henney and Luke Laird, “Drink in My Hand” was released 11 years ago in August of 2011 on Church’s album, Chief. Since then, it’s been streamed tens of millions of times. The track quickly became Church’s first No. 1 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs. Its meaning is undeniable.

Content: CHEERS!

The meaning of the song is simple but perfect. We all know what it’s like: that sense when finally—Finally!—the workweek is done and all you can think about is your favorite beer, a shot of whisky, or a cocktail that has your name written on it. It’s a time to, yes, get a drink in your hand and celebrate with friends, or just mellow out with a song and a view. Church’s rowdy, enjoyable tune is up-tempo and relatable. It crystallizes with its chorus: All you gotta do is put a drink in my hand! And it’s the perfect track to sing live in a crowd of joyous people. It’s the weekend’s anthem, to be sure.

The Music Video: Let’s All Have Fun

The video for the song, which features concert footage and fans enjoying the track, was released in September 2011, just a month, or so, after the song hit the airwaves. The video was directed by Peter Zavadil, who has himself directed a number of hit country videos, including Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Under the Hood” and Darius Rucker’s “Southern Style,” to name two of his dozens.

Legacy: Sales, Sales, Sales

While the song debuted at No. 57 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, it later rose up the ranks and hit No. 1, selling well over one million digital copies. Today, it remains one of Church’s most beloved songs, from meaning to delivery. The Nashville-based artist plays it for big crowds, and when he does, they raise their glasses and sing along with the frontman.

Photo Credit: Anthony D’Angi / Courtesy EBIE Media

Comments / 2

Related
Whiskey Riff

Watch Hank Williams Jr. Belt Out His Father’s Country Classic, “Your Cheatin’ Heart”

“Your Cheatin’ Heart” is one of those songs that defines classic country music. Steel guitar, heartbreak, heavy twang, and vocal slides as the lyrics are belted out. Hank Williams wrote the song in 1952. He got the inspiration for the lyrics while describing his ex-wife as a ‘cheating heart’ to his current fiancée, on a car ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

5 Forgotten Songs from the ’50s

Today, when attention spans seem to be dictated by the shelf-life of the latest TikTok trend, it can be easy to forget what happened last year, let alone 70 years ago. But, as they say, history tends to repeat itself. So, in honor of our roots, let’s embrace our musical history.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Exclusive First Look: Jon Pardi Performs “Heartache on the Dance Floor” on ‘CMT Campfire Sessions’

Get ready to huddle around the TV for this week’s CMT Campfire Sessions featuring Jon Pardi. Friday night (Aug. 26) at 9 p.m. CT, the multi-Platinum country artist, accompanied by his longtime band The All-Nighters, will lead the latest feel-good jam session. Pardi is set to share stories and perform acoustic versions of his biggest hits, including “Heartache on The Dance Floor” and “Dirt on My Boots,” and maybe even treat viewers to a sampling of his upcoming album, Mr. Saturday Night.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Jack, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Reportedly Has A Feud With Kelly Clarkson Following Their Recent Album Releases

Singer-songwriters and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly ‘very competitive’ with each other, and possibly feuding. According to an anonymous source who recently spoke to Star Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer was not happy that the “Since U Been Gone” crooner dropped her cover EP, Kellyoke, the same week that her country record, Denim & Rhinestones was set to be released.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Laird
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Eric Church
RadarOnline

Priscilla Presley Displays Odd Behavior, Memory Issues, At Graceland During Elvis Week 2022

Priscilla Presley delighted her fans by gracing them with her presence at Elvis Week 2022, but many are afraid that she's losing her memory after displaying bizarre behavior during the festivities. Radar is told that Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 77, fumbled her words and had many baffling gaffes while speaking about The King, whom she was married from 1967-1973. An eyewitness revealed that while outside Graceland, the mansion she once shared with Elvis, at the annual candlelight vigil service on Monday, Priscilla repeatedly wished her former husband a Happy Birthday instead of talking about why they were there, which was to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Drink In My Hand#Music Video
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Chris Rock Speaks Out After Will Smith Apology: 'Trying to Be a... Victim'

Chris Rock is speaking out in the wake of Will Smith's apology video — and while he may not be ready to talk with Will, he's certainly ready to talk!. CNN reports that Rock, on his Chris Rock Ego Death world tour in Atlanta Friday night, said, "Everybody is trying to be a f**king victim," a clear swipe at Smith's video. "If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims."
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Page Six

Gary Busey ‘perhaps’ just needed the bathroom: rep on pants-down photo

Gary Busey’s rep is giving the actor the benefit of the doubt after he recently pulled his pants down in public view.  “Gary often sits on the bench in front of his home to meditate and look at the ocean,” a spokesperson for Busey, 78, told Page Six on Tuesday.  “Our only guess is that perhaps at his age, he realized he couldn’t get to the bathroom in time which explains what happened in the video of him on the bench.” Paparazzi caught the “Point Break” star pulling his pants down across the street from his home in California on Saturday, a day after...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

How Many People Died at Woodstock ’99?

Netflix’s new three-part docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, remembers the chaos that ensued at the attempted revival of the 1969 Woodstock music festival. Instead of the festival’s original promise of peace and love, the 1999 rendition resulted in riots, arson, and death. Nearly 400,000 people attended Woodstock ’99, which was just about 100 miles from the original site, to see bands ranging from Metallica and Aerosmith to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Limp Bizkit. HOW MANY PEOPLE DIED AT WOODSTOCK ’99? However, it didn’t take long before it all went downhill. A heat wave with little water, poor organization, sexual assault, and an...
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

LISTEN: George Harrison’s Stunning Solo Vocal Performance Of The Song, “All Things Must Pass”

Sometimes a song can become associated with a particular artist or their unique sonic style to the point where one tends to appreciate it as a whole rather than taking the time to appreciate and comprehend each component separately. Isolating specific parts of a song can offer a fresh perspective on the art form and technique that give it its unique identity, while isolating tracks can give us a fresh perspective on a talent that was previously underappreciated, which may be when this is used most effectively.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy