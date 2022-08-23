Read full article on original website
Related
10NEWS
Gov. DeSantis calls Fauci 'little elf' during Orlando campaign stop
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ahead of the November midterm elections, Gov. Ron DeSantis hopped on the campaign trail Wednesday speaking on the progress Florida has made under his leadership and...Dr. Anthony Fauci. While in Orlando, the Republican governor highlighted the economy, education and the state's willingness to remain open during...
10NEWS
Moody vs. Ayala: What's the Florida attorney general race matchup?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Aramis Ayala beat out candidates Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder on Tuesday night to become the Democratic nominee for attorney general. In November, she'll face off against Republican incumbent Ashley Moody, who ran unopposed in the primary. Now that the stage is set, here's what you...
10NEWS
DeSantis joins Rubio, Demings fires back as campaign trail leads to Tampa
TAMPA, Fla — Following Tuesday's election night, Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis hopped on the campaign trail and spoke on stage among a crowd of people in Tampa. Rubio on Wednesday joined DeSantis, alongside a list of other Republican officials. DeSantis also campaigned as he battles Democratic nominee Rep. Charlie Crist for governor.
10NEWS
Florida agriculture commissioner race: Blemur vs. Simpson
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The stage is set for the November race for the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture. Because current Commissioner Nikki Fried ran for the Democratic nomination for governor, there is no incumbent in this position. Fried, who lost the nomination to fellow Democratic candidate U.S. Rep. Charlie...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10NEWS
Aramis Ayala becomes Democratic nominee to challenge GOP Attorney General Ashley Moody
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody didn't face Republican challengers in this year's primary election. But there is one Democratic candidate who will get the chance to unseat her in November. Aramis Ayala has won the Democratic nomination for Florida attorney general, beating candidates Jim Lewis...
10NEWS
Rubio vs. Demings sets up nation's next big money race
TAMPA, Fla — Campaign fundraising and spending have ballooned over the past decade and to find the next big money race, look no further than Florida. Congresswoman Val Demings took the stage in Orlando Tuesday night, delivering a victory speech after being declared the winner of the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Her race was the earliest-called statewide, after she took home nearly 85% of the vote against three other candidates.
10NEWS
DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor slain Miami police officer
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered U.S. and Florida flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the memory of a Miami police officer killed in the line of duty. Flags at the Miami-Dade Police Department, the Miami-Dade County Courthouse, and the City Hall of Miami...
10NEWS
'I think we're going to beat this guy': Crist makes 1st campaign stop in race vs. DeSantis
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — About 12 hours after winning the Democratic nomination for governor, Charlie Crist was out on the campaign trail. The longtime Florida politician made the rounds at Kissin' Cousins, a popular breakfast restaurant in his hometown of St. Petersburg, where he met and shook hands with patrons.
RELATED PEOPLE
10NEWS
Florida congressional races: See results for Tampa Bay-area districts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The race for which Democrat will face Republican incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t the only hot race to watch in Florida’s primary election. Tampa Bay has a handful of significant races of its own – and for varying reasons. Five Republican candidates...
10NEWS
Where did Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist vote?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist headed to the polls on Tuesday, both in their final push to secure the Democratic nomination for governor. Crist cast his vote in St. Petersburg, where the congressman lives and works to represent Florida's 13th...
10NEWS
What happens if no one claims the Mega Millions jackpot?
WASHINGTON — It's been nearly four weeks since the Mega Millions $1.337 billion prize found its match in a single Illinois ticket, but no one has come forward to claim the life-changing jackpot. Rules for claiming a jackpot prize vary by state. In Illinois, the lottery allows up to...
10NEWS
Florida primary election 2022: Watch the results on a live map
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida holds its primary election on Aug. 23, 2022, and the latest results will display below on an interactive map. Check out the county-by-county breakdown of election results as they come in Tuesday evening from across Florida and Tampa Bay-area counties, including Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10NEWS
Rep. Charlie Crist wins primary, faces Gov. Ron DeSantis in November
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Charlie Crist, the former Florida Republican governor, has won the Democratic nomination in the race to be the state's next governor, unofficial results show. He defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary election and faces Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis in the November general...
10NEWS
DeSantis, Florida Cabinet invest more than $56M to buy 7 properties for conservation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet acquired seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation with a $56 million investment, the governor's office announced on Tuesday. The properties combined cover about 20,000 acres and more than 98% of them are within...
10NEWS
'No way you could prepare': South Florida family reflects on 30th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew
It was a time before I was born, but it involved a severe storm whose name has been mentioned for many years since the day it devastated my family's home and surrounding areas. Leading up to the storm 30 years ago, the Chong family in South Miami-Dade prepared for Hurricane...
10NEWS
Where to play some of the best golf in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — If you drove around Florida today, there’s a decent chance that you’ll pass at least one golf course. According to the National Golf Foundation, there are more than 1,200 golf courses in the state. For comparison, the state with the next highest number of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10NEWS
Florida mail carrier dies after getting attacked by dogs
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service has died after she was mauled by five dogs when her truck broke down along a North Florida road, deputies said. Putnam County Sheriff's deputies found 61-year-old Pamela Rock on the ground when they arrived at the scene...
10NEWS
CANCELED: Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for missing 15-year-old girl
SPRINGFIELD, Florida — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled a Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old girl on Wednesday. She was found safe. Authorities say Myzziah Brown was initially last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 16, in the Avon Road area of Springfield.
10NEWS
What roads get a discount for SunPass in the Tampa Bay area under new program?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Attention all SunPass users! In just a few days, you could be saving money every time you go through certain tolls across the state after a minimum number of trips. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday the SunPass Savings Program, which will credit drivers up to 25%...
Comments / 0