ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

Gov. DeSantis calls Fauci 'little elf' during Orlando campaign stop

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ahead of the November midterm elections, Gov. Ron DeSantis hopped on the campaign trail Wednesday speaking on the progress Florida has made under his leadership and...Dr. Anthony Fauci. While in Orlando, the Republican governor highlighted the economy, education and the state's willingness to remain open during...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Moody vs. Ayala: What's the Florida attorney general race matchup?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Aramis Ayala beat out candidates Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder on Tuesday night to become the Democratic nominee for attorney general. In November, she'll face off against Republican incumbent Ashley Moody, who ran unopposed in the primary. Now that the stage is set, here's what you...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

DeSantis joins Rubio, Demings fires back as campaign trail leads to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — Following Tuesday's election night, Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis hopped on the campaign trail and spoke on stage among a crowd of people in Tampa. Rubio on Wednesday joined DeSantis, alongside a list of other Republican officials. DeSantis also campaigned as he battles Democratic nominee Rep. Charlie Crist for governor.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Florida agriculture commissioner race: Blemur vs. Simpson

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The stage is set for the November race for the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture. Because current Commissioner Nikki Fried ran for the Democratic nomination for governor, there is no incumbent in this position. Fried, who lost the nomination to fellow Democratic candidate U.S. Rep. Charlie...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
10NEWS

Rubio vs. Demings sets up nation's next big money race

TAMPA, Fla — Campaign fundraising and spending have ballooned over the past decade and to find the next big money race, look no further than Florida. Congresswoman Val Demings took the stage in Orlando Tuesday night, delivering a victory speech after being declared the winner of the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Her race was the earliest-called statewide, after she took home nearly 85% of the vote against three other candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Donald Trump
10NEWS

Where did Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist vote?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist headed to the polls on Tuesday, both in their final push to secure the Democratic nomination for governor. Crist cast his vote in St. Petersburg, where the congressman lives and works to represent Florida's 13th...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

What happens if no one claims the Mega Millions jackpot?

WASHINGTON — It's been nearly four weeks since the Mega Millions $1.337 billion prize found its match in a single Illinois ticket, but no one has come forward to claim the life-changing jackpot. Rules for claiming a jackpot prize vary by state. In Illinois, the lottery allows up to...
ILLINOIS STATE
10NEWS

Florida primary election 2022: Watch the results on a live map

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida holds its primary election on Aug. 23, 2022, and the latest results will display below on an interactive map. Check out the county-by-county breakdown of election results as they come in Tuesday evening from across Florida and Tampa Bay-area counties, including Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Fbi#Defense Attorneys#Government Of Michigan#Violent Crime#Democrat
10NEWS

Rep. Charlie Crist wins primary, faces Gov. Ron DeSantis in November

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Charlie Crist, the former Florida Republican governor, has won the Democratic nomination in the race to be the state's next governor, unofficial results show. He defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary election and faces Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis in the November general...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Where to play some of the best golf in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — If you drove around Florida today, there’s a decent chance that you’ll pass at least one golf course. According to the National Golf Foundation, there are more than 1,200 golf courses in the state. For comparison, the state with the next highest number of...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Army
10NEWS

Florida mail carrier dies after getting attacked by dogs

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service has died after she was mauled by five dogs when her truck broke down along a North Florida road, deputies said. Putnam County Sheriff's deputies found 61-year-old Pamela Rock on the ground when they arrived at the scene...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy