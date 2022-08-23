ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Fender to Release Replica of Jerry Garcia’s Alligator Strat, Cigarette Burns and All

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago

In celebration of what would have been Grateful Dead founding member and guitar virtuoso Jerry Garcia’s 80th year, Fender Custom Shop made a special announcement.

The famed instrument makers will launch the Jerry Garcia Alligator Stratocaster, an intricate replica of Garcia’s iconic axe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ck0xA_0hSB095G00

Garcia’s Alligator Strat, a 1955 swamp ash Stratocaster, has a past as prolific as the musician himself. With a history far removed from the Grateful Dead, the guitar was gifted to him by Graham Nash, during his stint as a studio musician in which he was enlisted to play for big names like Jefferson Airplane and Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young.

A few years, a few modifications and personal touches later the Alligator became Garcia’s go-to and the iconic instrument it is known for today. From the hammered brass control plate to the reptilian decal, from which the instrument is named, every ding, every cigarette burn, every inch tells a story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWbfg_0hSB095G00

Fender has worked to recreate that story faithfully. Every meticulous detail, every feature, and finish has been pored over to give fans a little bit of Garcia.

“There’s a lot I can tell you about this guitar,” said Garcia’s then guitar tech and dear friend, Steve Parish, “I’m very lucky because I got to work with Jerry to take care of his guitars… Jerry played a lot of guitars and a lot of Strats but he never had a favorite. Fender, Fender, Fender everything. He played Fender Twin Reverb because he loved it, and we collected every Fender we could buy. But this guitar quickly became his favorite.”

In the latest episode of Fender’s series, Dream Factory, Parish tells the guitar’s prolific story.

Photos courtesy Fender

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The Story Behind the Rebelliously Angelic ‘1984’ Van Halen Album Cover

After covering delving into the covers of The Beatles’ Abbey Road and Led Zeppelin’s Physical Graffiti, we might as well jump into the story of a Van Halen album cover. 1984 (officially stylized in Roman numerals as MCMLXXXIV) was Van Halen’s best-selling album, alongside its eponymous debut. It was also the last album that all four original band members performed on before their reunion album, A Different Kind of Truth, in 2012. Together, Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, David Lee Roth, and Michael Anthony had created a nine-track record that would be heard for many, many years after 1984.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Fender Stratocaster#Alligator#Replica#Vehicles#Fender Custom Shop#The Grateful Dead
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Man Frank Sinatra Called ‘The Greatest Singer In The World’

Not many music legends live long, so when there is one in his 90s, still gracefully delighting his fans and followers with his art, he must be celebrated. This is the case of legendary American singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto, professionally known as Tony Bennett who turned 96 on August 3 and was celebrated far and wide by his fans and followers, including several stars and celebrities. The nonagenarian iconic singer is widely respected among his contemporaries and generations following him.
RadarOnline

Priscilla Presley Displays Odd Behavior, Memory Issues, At Graceland During Elvis Week 2022

Priscilla Presley delighted her fans by gracing them with her presence at Elvis Week 2022, but many are afraid that she's losing her memory after displaying bizarre behavior during the festivities. Radar is told that Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 77, fumbled her words and had many baffling gaffes while speaking about The King, whom she was married from 1967-1973. An eyewitness revealed that while outside Graceland, the mansion she once shared with Elvis, at the annual candlelight vigil service on Monday, Priscilla repeatedly wished her former husband a Happy Birthday instead of talking about why they were there, which was to...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

16 Country Music Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol

We all know country music and alcohol go hand in hand… it’s like peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, cocaine and waffles…. Ol’ David Allan Coe said it best on the famous last verse of “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” when he said:
Decider.com

How Many People Died at Woodstock ’99?

Netflix’s new three-part docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, remembers the chaos that ensued at the attempted revival of the 1969 Woodstock music festival. Instead of the festival’s original promise of peace and love, the 1999 rendition resulted in riots, arson, and death. Nearly 400,000 people attended Woodstock ’99, which was just about 100 miles from the original site, to see bands ranging from Metallica and Aerosmith to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Limp Bizkit. HOW MANY PEOPLE DIED AT WOODSTOCK ’99? However, it didn’t take long before it all went downhill. A heat wave with little water, poor organization, sexual assault, and an...
TV & VIDEOS
American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists

Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

6 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’60s

While the 1960s possessed flowery, feel-good moments of peace and flamboyance, there were also gritty moments of protest, riot, and rage. Abroad, the U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War became a catalyst for the counterculture movement. On the flip side, at home in the States, the Civil Rights Movement was in every headline. Emotions ran high and the artists of this decade attempted to capture them.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Top 3 Guitarists of All Time

Is it just me, or is it strange to imagine Ozzy Osbourne with something as pedestrian as a cell phone? He’s the Prince of Darkness. Surely he has a vampire bat that delivers handwritten messages scrawled across weathered pieces of parchment taken from an ancient tomb… Or, um, you know, something like that.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy