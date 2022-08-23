ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourmshome.com

Longleaf Leather Company, Handcrafted and Mississippi Made

At Longleaf Leather Company, every piece is handcrafted, one at a time. Their products are made to last a lifetime, with Mississippi at the heart of all they do. Every detail is essential to the owner, Dustin Coats, who began working with leather while on active duty with the Navy. “I would make wallets and belts for people I worked with, and it evolved from there.”
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 26-28

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood Get excited for a silent auction, premier and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Heidelberg coach removed after fight at game

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg head football coach was removed from the stadium after a fight broke out during a Wayne County-Quitman game on Thursday, August 25. The Laurel Leader Call reported coach Jim Nowell was attending the game as a spectator and to scout Quitman for the Oilers’ September 2 matchup. The […]
HEIDELBERG, MS
WLBT

GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fight erupted between two men at the Quitman versus Wayne County high school football game Thursday night. According to Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch, the fight was reportedly between Heidelberg head coach Jimbo Nowell and another man, who was described as a fan.
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Hattiesburg, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Education
City
Biloxi, MS
City
Columbia, MS
WDAM-TV

West Jasper School District terminates Superintendent Dr. Ezi

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Dr. Kenitra Ezi was terminated from her position as the West Jasper School District superintendent, according to board meeting minutes approved earlier this month. The minutes, approved at a board meeting on Aug. 9, confirm Ezi was terminated after a majority of the board voted...
BAY SPRINGS, MS
WDAM-TV

4 counts added to Hattiesburg man’s list of charges

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man arrested earlier this week on an aggravated stalking charge saw four additional charges added to his folder Friday. The Forrest County Justice Court added three counts of lustful touching and one count of sexual battery to the case against 33-year-old Justin M. Riche. All five charges stem from allegations of abuse of a minor.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Family Health’s mobile clinic to make official debut

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Family Health Center, Inc., officially will be debuting a mobile clinic that will help serve better the center’s five-county footprint. The center and Jones County Chamber of Commerce have scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon for Sept. 9 at 117 S. 11th Ave,, Laurel.
LAUREL, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Johnson
WDAM-TV

Woman sought by JCSD checks in, is safe

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -A woman the Jones County Sheriff’s Department had been asked to find checked in with the department Friday afternoon to say she was safe. A few hours after asking for the public’s help, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced that 19-year-old Mary Katherine “Katie” Watts of Sandersville “contacted the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and advised that she was safe.”
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus. The teacher found an unidentified pill in her classroom early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and took it to the office for the SRO to analyze. Both the teacher and SRO held the pill for several minutes before beginning to feel different.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man injured in shooting at Hattiesburg Raising Cane’s

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was injured in a shooting that happened at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Hattiesburg on Friday, August 26. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. in the restaurant’s parking lot. HPD officials said a man had suffered a minor wound […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia High School#My High#College#K12#Highschool#Hattiesburg High School#Home Economics Education#Hhs#Cheese Straws
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg woman wins grand prize in “Win This Car” raffle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman is the lucky owner of a new car, given away Thursday night during an annual raffle to benefit the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation. Jeanie Gail Bowman won a 2022 Honda Pilot SE, which was the grand prize in the “Win This Car” raffle....
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Alligator captured at Laurel Popeye’s restaurant

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – An alligator must really love that chicken from Popeye’s! Recent rainy weather may be the reason an alligator turned up at a Popeye’s restaurant in Laurel on Monday, August 22. City officials said restaurant staff noticed the unusual guest in the drive-thru lane. The three-foot gator turned up at the restaurant […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Three injured in crash on Houston Road in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people suffered injuries in a single-car crash in Jones County on Thursday, August 25. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. on Houston Road. They found a car off the roadway with three passengers. Fire council officials said one of […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
vicksburgnews.com

WATCH: Jimbo Nowell gets into a fight at a game

In a dramatic video that has been circling around the internet, Heidelberg Head football coach Jimbo Nowell appeared to be getting into a fistfight with another man at a football game. What started the fight is still unclear but Nowell, whose team recently won a district title, is shown to...
HEIDELBERG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. issues 13 names on 'most wanted' list

Hattiesburg police warn of fake 'kidnapping' Facebook post. A post is circulating on Facebook about a man allegedly trying to abduct women from their cars. Jones Co. supervisors discuss potential economic project. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Jones County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting at the Laurel...
JONES COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy