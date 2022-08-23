ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
Ben Affleck jets off with Matt Damon after Jennifer Lopez wedding

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are giving “The Departed” a whole new meaning. The longtime best friends jetted off together Sunday instead of Affleck honeymooning with Jennifer Lopez after the couple’s second wedding. Affleck, 50, and Damon, 51, were spotted piling into a private jet with the “Argo” star’s three children at an airport in Georgia. Affleck looked exhausted following the three-day wedding celebration as he loaded his friends and family onto the aircraft. The “Gone Girl” star rocked a scraggly beard and was dressed casually in jeans and a T-shirt. Meanwhile, his “Good Will Hunting” co-star tried to keep a low profile, wearing...
The Relatable Thing Jennifer Garner Did During Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding To Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprised everyone in July 2022 with a no-frills wedding in Las Vegas that probably cost less than $400. The couple swapped vows at the iconic A Little White Wedding Chapel, with the bride in a dress she had saved "from an old movie" and only their children in attendance. "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter (via People).
Casey Affleck Offers Bizarre Reason for Skipping Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding

Casey Affleck tried to explain why he bailed on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding, and his reason was quite the yawner. TMZ obtained video of the 47-year-old actor Saturday morning in L.A. on a Starbucks run. Casey, Ben's little brother and only sibling, was on the phone holding a Venti-sized cup of coffee and tall-sized cup of water as he walked out of the joint and headed to his car.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's star-studded inner circle: Inside the couple’s wedding guest list

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's star-studded inner circle will likely be front and center at the star couple's three-day wedding extravaganza. Affleck's famous pal Matt Damon was pictured arriving for the wedding with his wife, Luciana Barroso, on Friday. It's been reported that Jimmy Kimmel will also attend as well as Affleck's younger brother, fellow actor Casey Affleck. However, Casey was pictured out and about in Los Angeles ahead of his sibling's wedding.
Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married again in lavish Georgia wedding

Bennifer 2.0 said their “I dos” at wedding 2.0. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot again — this time in front of A-list friends and family — at the actor’s 87-acre property in Georgia on Saturday evening after eloping in July, a source tells Page Six. Guests — including Affleck’s longtime pal Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso — wore white to match the extravagant light-hued decorations and floral arrangements. “Clerks” director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes and their wives also attended the ceremony. Page Six reported that the couple would be tying the knot for the second...
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Wedding Veil & Ralph Lauren Dress for Second Wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse at her wedding attire during her second ceremony with Ben Affleck this weekend. The couple wed at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Saturday — which also shared a romantic history, as it’s where they would have originally wed in their initial 2003 engagement. In a new post on Instagram, Lopez teased her ensemble for the big day — which was designed by Ralph Lauren, according to People. Within photos published to her newsletter “On The JLo,” Lopez’s chosen shot featured her posing beneath a sheer white veil. The glimpse of her gown beneath it featured a high...
Olivia Wilde on 'Deep Love' with Harry Styles: We 'Go Out of Our Way to Protect Our Relationship'

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are protective of their love. Wilde, 38, told Variety in a cover story published Wednesday that she's "not going to say anything about" her relationship with the pop star, 28, "because I've never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena." During the interview, the director/actress spoke about collaborating with Styles on her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, where the pair originally met.
Olivia Wilde on why Shia LaBeouf was let go from ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Olivia Wilde recently spoke out on the real reason why Shia LaBeouf was let go from the set of Don’t Worry Darling. While Warner Bros studio regularly cited “scheduling conflicts” as the reason for LaBeouf’s departure from Olivia Wilde’s upcoming dystopian sci-fi thriller Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde would not allow that misinformation to persist.
Sara Zwangobani on How Motherhood Informed Her Matriarchal Role in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Ever since she was a little girl, Sara Zwangobani wanted to be part of a fantasy world. Be it a galaxy far, far away or a magical world hidden in plain sight, the actress envisioned herself there. As a longtime fan of J.R.R. Tolkien’s seminal work The Lord of the Rings, venturing to Middle Earth was the biggest dream of all for Zwangobani. Now, it’s a reality. The actress stars alongside the ensemble cast of Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and shared in an exclusive interview with SheKnows how her established career and motherhood prepared her for the role of a lifetime.
