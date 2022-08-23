At approximately 6:00 pm on Thursday, Refuah Health's Main street facility was placed on lockdown after a patient reported seeing a potential threat in the parking lot. Village of New Square Emergency Services and Ramapo police immediately responded to the scene and identified the source of the alleged threat. After prompt investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm. At no time were patients or staff in any danger, and the lockdown was lifted shortly after 7 pm. Responding officers complimented the Center on its response protocols, noting that they had "done everything right."

RAMAPO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO