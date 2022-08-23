Read full article on original website
Self-Storage Facility Proposed in Place of Nanuet Holiday Inn
Developers need new approval to build a self-storage facility on the 6.6-acre Thruway Plaza Shopping Center on Route 59. The Town of Clarkstown Planning Board approved the original proposal last October, allowing developers to build a five-story, 121-room Holiday Inn Express and a QuickChek with gas pumps. The approval process took two and a half years. It required three buffer variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals and a special use permit from the Town Board for the gas station.
False Alarm: Camera Tripod Mistaken for Gun at Refuah Health Center
At approximately 6:00 pm on Thursday, Refuah Health's Main street facility was placed on lockdown after a patient reported seeing a potential threat in the parking lot. Village of New Square Emergency Services and Ramapo police immediately responded to the scene and identified the source of the alleged threat. After prompt investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm. At no time were patients or staff in any danger, and the lockdown was lifted shortly after 7 pm. Responding officers complimented the Center on its response protocols, noting that they had "done everything right."
