3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect
ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
Atlanta-based rapper Dirty Tay identified as man arrested in shooting of 3-year-old
ATLANTA — A man involved in the shooting of a 3-year-old boy as he rode in the back of his father’s car earlier this month is Atlanta-based rapper “Dirty Tay,” according to music and culture magazine, Complex. Atlanta police said Kentavious Wright, 24, was arrested on...
Atlanta Midtown Shooter Arrested At The Airport, Lawsuit May Provide Insight On Link To Victims
The latest information comes as authorities try to determine a possible motive for Kengne's alleged crimes.
Man wanted for Whitehall Forest Court murder arrested
ATLANTA - A man wanted for murdering an Atlanta man earlier this year was arrested on Thursday. Da’Shaun Malik Sutton, 27, was taken into custody by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit along Beecher Street. Sutton was wanted for the shooting death of 32 year-old Xavier Cannada.
Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect went to former lawyer's home after attack
ATLANTA - The woman accused of shooting three people in Midtown may have had an additional target in mind. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon attack. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Kengne opened fire at 1280 West Peachtree...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Atlanta woman who killed former co-worker claimed she was burglarized, threatened by victims
The story behind a recent shooting spree that occurred in the Midtown section of Atlanta continues to unfold. Raissa Kengne allegedly shot and killed Wesley Freeman and Michael Shinners and injured another victim in targeted attacks on Aug. 22. Kengne, 34, was arrested after taking a taxi from Midtown to...
Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta
McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
Man charged in Atlanta shooting that wounded toddler at stoplight
ATLANTA - Police arrested a man accused of opening fire on a car at a traffic light, wounding 3-year-old in Atlanta. Police said 24-year-old Kentavious Wright was charged with aggravated assault, attempted murder, cruelty to children and gang-related charges. Police think he shot 3-year-old Javon Jewell on Aug. 3 at Peters Street and Chapel Street after the child's father took his children to get a haircut.
WATCH | Bodycam video of arrest in shooting of 3-year-old boy near Atlanta barbershop
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police announced an arrest on Wednesday in the case of a young child who was shot in the head shortly after leaving a Castleberry Hill barbershop with his dad. That incident happened earlier this month after the father and son left the Off The Hook barbershop.
Suspected shooter at warehouse in Henry County taken into custody
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - A Henry County Government PIO tells CBS46 News that “a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a triple shooting that happened at a warehouse in Henry County” on Thursday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement officers responded to reports of a shooting at...
Lawsuit could show possible motive in triple shooting that left 2 dead in midtown
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is getting new insight into a possible motive in Monday’s midtown Atlanta shooting. “I reported a crime. I reported a crime. Listen! Listen!” Raissa Kengne can be heard saying in a LinkedIn video she posted. Kenge is the woman accused of...
22-year-old teacher in ICU after arsonist firebombs her home in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A schoolteacher is in the ICU after investigators say someone firebombed her home. Neighbors in the Riverdale neighborhood told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the explosion was like something out of a movie. One of those firebombs went into the bedroom of Clayton County...
Woman charged for allegedly leaving small child home alone in Smyrna
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Investigators say a woman was arrested and charged with a felony after she allegedly left her little brother home alone. 24-year-old Amanda Julius is charged with cruelty to children for an incident that police say occurred at an apartment complex along South Cobb Drive in Smyrna on Aug. 15, 2022.
‘She would just come and turn off the TV’: Neighbors describe woman accused of shooting 3 in midtown
ATLANTA — A woman who was locked down in her condo building for hours Monday during a deadly shooting rampage is recalling her interactions with the victims and the accused shooter. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. She says the suspect, Raissa Kengne, 34, even...
Neighborhood shocked by teen's shooting death at Atlanta strip mall
Residents said he stayed at an apartment complex with a family friend and didn't attend school. A resident said he sees a disturbing number of armed young people on the street.
Lawsuits, frustration uncovered behind Midtown shooting suspect
Raissa Kengne filed hundreds of pages of court documents in the past two years. She's accused in the deadly shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
Aw Hell Naw! Video Of Atlanta Double-Murder Suspect Taking Calm Cab Ride To Airport Surfaces
Video show Atlanta double murder suspect Raïssa Kengne calmly taking cab ride to the airport after the fatal shootings
Arrest made in shooting of 17-year-old in DeKalb County
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting death in July. Stone Mountain resident Tremale Leeshon Hester, 19, was taken into custody without incident Tuesday, August 23 by DeKalb Sheriff’s office investigators at a fast food restaurant on South Deshon Road in Lithonia.
Atlanta rapper Paper Lovee gets 7+ years for gun possession
ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-based rapper has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for a 2021 firearm possession charge, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee on Wednesday sentenced Ibnisa Durr, who performs under the name Paper Lovee, to seven years and four months, followed by three years of supervised […]
What court documents reveal about Atlanta midtown shooting suspect
ATLANTA — Raissa Kengne filed hundreds of pages of court documents in the past two years seeking justice against claims of harassment and fraud. 11Alive Investigates read them all, which paint a picture of a frustrated and isolated woman, that was running out of cash. Kengne appeared before a...
