Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect

ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for Whitehall Forest Court murder arrested

ATLANTA - A man wanted for murdering an Atlanta man earlier this year was arrested on Thursday. Da’Shaun Malik Sutton, 27, was taken into custody by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit along Beecher Street. Sutton was wanted for the shooting death of 32 year-old Xavier Cannada.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect went to former lawyer's home after attack

ATLANTA - The woman accused of shooting three people in Midtown may have had an additional target in mind. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon attack. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Kengne opened fire at 1280 West Peachtree...
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta

McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged in Atlanta shooting that wounded toddler at stoplight

ATLANTA - Police arrested a man accused of opening fire on a car at a traffic light, wounding 3-year-old in Atlanta. Police said 24-year-old Kentavious Wright was charged with aggravated assault, attempted murder, cruelty to children and gang-related charges. Police think he shot 3-year-old Javon Jewell on Aug. 3 at Peters Street and Chapel Street after the child's father took his children to get a haircut.
ATLANTA, GA
#Shooting#Midtown Atlanta#Violent Crime#Cbs46
CBS 46

Suspected shooter at warehouse in Henry County taken into custody

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - A Henry County Government PIO tells CBS46 News that “a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a triple shooting that happened at a warehouse in Henry County” on Thursday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement officers responded to reports of a shooting at...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Arrest made in shooting of 17-year-old in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting death in July. Stone Mountain resident Tremale Leeshon Hester, 19, was taken into custody without incident Tuesday, August 23 by DeKalb Sheriff’s office investigators at a fast food restaurant on South Deshon Road in Lithonia.
LITHONIA, GA
FOX8 News

Atlanta rapper Paper Lovee gets 7+ years for gun possession

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-based rapper has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for a 2021 firearm possession charge, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee on Wednesday sentenced Ibnisa Durr, who performs under the name Paper Lovee, to seven years and four months, followed by three years of supervised […]
ATLANTA, GA

