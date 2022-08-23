Read full article on original website
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother could sign with rival NBA team?
There may be an Antetokounmpo-Antetokounmpo rivalry brewing in the NBA’s Central Division. Greek outlet SDNA reports this week that the Chicago Bulls have interest in signing Kostas Antetokounmpo, younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The report also says that Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas, who used to play for Greek team Olympiacos in the 1990s, is particularly interested in Kostas.
How Jason Kidd Changed Mavs Culture
Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd helped change the team's direction last season.
Thunder's Chet Holmgren Out; How Are Spurs Affected?
Holmgren suffered a Lisfranc injury and won't play this season.
WATCH: Tre Jones Sends Message to Mexico Ahead of Spurs vs. Heat
The Spurs will face the Miami Heat on Dec. 17 at Mexico City Arena.
Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu goes full Mamba with ode to Lakers icon Kobe Bryant’s birthday
Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant would have been 44 on Tuesday. The Hall of Famer received numerous honors on his birthday, and this included one from WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu. The New York Liberty were taking on the defending champions Chicago Sky in a do-or-die Game 3 matchup in...
Chet Holmgren Injury News: Updated Rookie of the Year Betting Odds for the 2022 NBA Season
Who's the new betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year after Chet Holmgren was ruled out for the season? The post Chet Holmgren Injury News: Updated Rookie of the Year Betting Odds for the 2022 NBA Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
College football picks 2022: Predicting winners for every Power 5 game
J. Brady McCollough and his friend Sam pick the winners of every Power Five conference and predict who will win the College Football Playoff title.
Where Warriors, Kings fit in Western Conference tiers
Slowly but surely, the NBA offseason is winding down. Kevin Durant will remain with the Brooklyn Nets. Donovan Mitchell just might stay with the Utah Jazz. Patrick Beverley is ... a Laker?. With the summer drama behind us (for now), it's time to list the different tiers in the Western...
Shakira Austin voted to WNBA’s All-Rookie team
Washington Mystics forward/center Shakira Austin was named to the WNBA’s All-Rookie team on Thursday, the league announced. She joins Chicago’s Rebekah Gardner, Atlanta’s Rhyne Howard, and Indiana’s Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith on the star-studded squad. Austin enjoyed a stellar inaugural pro season in D.C., putting...
