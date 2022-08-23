ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 1

Related
wyo4news.com

Saturday’s Cowboys versus Illinois will be a football first

August 24, 2022 — The anticipation is almost over for college football fans as the 2022 college football season will kick off this week with 11 Week Zero games. Among those 11 games will be a first-ever meeting between the Wyoming Cowboys and Illinois Fighting Illini. Champaign, Illinois. This week’s game will also mark only the 12th time in school history that Wyoming has played a game in the month of August.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
cowboystatedaily.com

Wildlife On Highway 34: Driving Thru Sybille Canyon Is Like “Game Of Frogger”

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Chuck Brown of Wheatland recalls hitting a mule deer a few years back while driving through Sybille Canyon with his wife, Kate. It was the third animal the couple has struck in more than a half-century of driving to and from University of Wyoming Cowboys football games in Laramie — but considering the high number of miles and quantity of road-crossing wildlife in the canyon, three is a fortunate number.
WHEATLAND, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
Football
Local
Wyoming Football
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
buffalobulletin.com

The Voice of Wyoming: From Matthew Shepard, the UW 8 and the Legislature, Bob Beck close to calling it a career

LARAMIE —Decades before millions of viewers began tuning in to “The Voice” on national television, Wyoming was hanging on every word of “The Voice of Wyoming.”. Chances are many in Cowboy State haven’t met Bob Beck, but most know him nonetheless. The veteran Wyoming Public Radio news director has spent the better part of four decades creating, hosting and producing award-winning programming and reporting stories and issues that have shaped multiple generations of Wyominigites.
LARAMIE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Game Day#Hot Dogs#Northern Colorado#American Football#Ivinson Hospital#Cowboy Breakfast#The Cowboy Breakfast Free
K2 Radio

Garcia Named 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days Lady-in-Waiting

The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has named Caitlin Garcia the Lady-in-Waiting for 2023. Garcia, the daughter of Cesar and Denise Garcia, is a 2017 graduate of Central High School. She received her associate's degrees in animal science, equine science, and equine training from Laramie County Community College, and is...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast

There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants

A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
CORONA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
capcity.news

Chance of showers and thunderstorms rising through the week for Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne could see greater chances of showers and thunderstorms as the week progresses, according to the National Weather Service. Today, Aug. 24, has a 20% chance of precipitation, with a high of 84 degrees. The winds will blow around 10–15 mph from the north in the morning, shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Federal Judge Sentences California Man for Fraud

A California man was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution to the state of Wyoming and the Internal Revenue Service for defrauding the government, according to a news release from Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona,...
CORONA, CA
myhits106.com

Foster Homes Needed For Dogs Dumped Out Rural Albany County

Meet the 7 dogs that were dumped in the middle of nowhere (more than 20 miles outside of town). There is a 8th dog that we are also attempting to trap and bring to safety. These poor kids were running terrified between the railroad tracks and a busy highway. Two of our dedicated volunteers went out and were able to catch 7 small breed dogs and are monitoring the area in case there are others.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Man Sentenced for Defrauding Government with Revenue Suppression Software

CHEYENNE — A 62-year-old California man was ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS after he was sentenced for conspiracy to defraud the government. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona, CA,...
CORONA, CA
thecheyennepost.com

Epoxy Striping Work may cause Delays

Crews with S&L Industrial and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be placing epoxy striping in various locations around the district starting tomorrow, weather permitting. Epoxy striping is more durable than traditional striping, especially in high-traffic areas. Work tomorrow will include mobilizing and minor work in intermittent locations around Rawlins.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy