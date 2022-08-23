ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

ABC Action News

Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
WIMAUMA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Travel reporter experiences the hidden gems of Southwest Florida

There’s a new effort to get people to check out other attractions besides the beach in Southwest Florida. The effort may help you and others discover what one popular travel reporter calls Lee County’s “hidden gems.”. The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau invited CBS News’ Peter...
FORT MYERS, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

“The Lehigh Hot Dog Guy” update

Lehigh residents, Michele Kully needs your assistance, she owner of 716 Alabama Rd S. Kully was allowing “The Lehigh Hot Dog Guy” Ceberiano’s Hot Dogs & More that used to be on Milwaukee and Homestead to run his business on her property, well some not so nice person named BILL SQUIRES at 125 PADDOCK ST LEHIGH ACRES, FL, 33974 (SQUIRES lives over a half a mile from Kully’s property) he reported Kully to Lee County Code Enforcement now they want “The Lehigh Hot Dog Guy” to shut down. Kully said, “I will not have them shut down and will fight code enforcement.”
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Aquatic Center renovations cost more than expected

In this Gulfshore Business report, staying cool under the Florida sun can be a challenge, and keeping public pools open can be a monumental task. Public pools tend to be a big deal, especially in the kind of heat Southwest Florida experiences. Public pools can also be a big expense,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Travel outlook at Southwest Florida International Airport

Traveling the last couple of years has been up and down. As in, let’s see if my plane goes up and if these prices ever come down. Along the way, something unusual happened. For two months in a row, air travel at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) was off by a lot, about 20% year over year.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Smashburger signs lucrative deal with local franchisee

Smashburger, a Denver-based fast-casual restaurant chain, has inked an agreement with Tampa franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu that will bring 15 new Smashburger locations to the Gulf Coast over the next six years. Xu, according to a news release, operates two Smashburger restaurants in Tampa. The new locations will...
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

How home prices once surged in Florida, creating new boomtowns

Data: Redfin analysis of HMDA data; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Skye Witley/AxiosThe pandemic-fueled phenomenon of remote white collar workers, suddenly free to work from home, leveraging their higher salaries to buy homes in cheaper areas, dramatically changed Florida's west coast.The big picture: All those remote workers drove up home prices in formerly inexpensive areas, turning Cape Coral and others into "pandemic boomtowns," Axios Markets' Emily Peck reports. Rents surged, too.On the flip side: In Tampa, a big chunk of home sellers dropped their asking price in July as the housing market cooled.State of play: These booms aren't busting, per se,...
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Pure Green Juice and Smoothie Shop opens in Cape Coral

Pure Green Juice and Smoothie Shop opened its first location in Southwest Florida at Surfside Shops, 2390 Surfside Blvd., near Starbucks and Club Palates, in Cape Coral. The location is locally owned by Brad Weiss and Michael Holmes who moved to Cape Coral full-time during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The menu includes handcrafted smoothies, açaí and pataya bowls, cold-pressed juices and shots, along with an oatmeal and toast line. The location will staff 15 to 20 hospitality positions. Hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
CAPE CORAL, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Governor DeSantis Authorizes Purchase To Conserve Property In DeSoto County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — 16,000 acres have been acquired for conservation in DeSoto and Hardee counties. Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet invested more than $56 million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation. The seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, more than 98% of which are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that are crucial for wildlife habitat.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
sfwmd.gov

Lower West Coast Water Supply Plan Update

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is encouraging our partners, stakeholders and the public to provide comments on the Draft 2022 Lower West Coast (LWC) Water Supply Plan Update. The plan will assess current and projected water needs in the LWC Water Supply Planning Area through 2045. The planning...
LEE COUNTY, FL

