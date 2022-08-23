ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Walking sharks' caught on video, astound scientists

On a remote outcropping at nightfall on the coast of Papua New Guinea on May 3, 2022, scientists encountered something amazing: a walking shark. Using its fins to drag itself, the diminutive tan-and-black-speckled shark shimmied across a tide pool that contained barely enough water to skim its belly, moving like a lumbering sea lion as it dragged its body across the shore.
The Independent

Blue shark spotted swimming in shallow waters in Cornwall

A shark's appearance in shallow waters off a Cornwall beach has raised concerns about its health.Footage captures the blue shark swimmingly in shallow waters near the shoreline at Trelissick near Falmouth.Marine Vertebrate Ecology and Conservation MSc Harry Clark filmed the animal while monitoring it. Mr Clark said: "It is very rare for an individual of the species to be so far up river. "There could be a number of reasons but we have no certainty as to which caused the event."Blue sharks typically inhabit deep waters in the world's temperate and tropical oceans.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greenford stabbing: 44-year-old man charged with murder of pensioner Thomas O’HallorNew CCTV shows teens beat NYC taxi driver to death after refusing to pay fareSalman Rushdie moderator Henry Reese reveals black eye and knife wound after attack
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Fish With Bizarre ‘Blue-Green’ Mouths Are Being Caught in New Mexico

New Mexico Game and Fish officials are looking for answers after some anglers snagged strange-looking fish from Navajo Lake. Jim McDonald and Steve Craig were having a good day fishing when they noticed something strange on two of the pike that they caught, and it’s gone viral. Blue-green coloration in the mouths of two fish. Not sure what they were looking at, they turned to wildlife officials and social media for answers.
The Independent

Lake Windermere turns green as it's covered in algae

Lake Windermere has turned green after algal blooms formed following a period of hot weather.Conservationist Matt Staniek filmed the potentially toxic blue-green algae in the water as ducks swam nearby, warning that “hundreds of thousands” of fish could be killed.Mr Staniek, whose petition to save the lake has garnered more than 130,000 signatures, told the Independent that he believes an “ecological disaster” will occur without action.“[This] will result in either someone dying or hundreds of thousands of dead fish... because the oxygen has depleted too much,” Mr Staniek added.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Severe flooding hits Ireland as thunderstorms mark end of heatwaveHeavy rain hammers Devon houses during stormHail blankets ground white as it lashes parts of Melbourne during ‘freak storm’
Freethink

Great white sharks occasionally hunt in pairs

Sitting anchored to the rocky reef 70 feet (21 meters) below the surface of the ocean, hundreds of scalloped hammerhead sharks swam above me in unison, moving as if one. When most people think of sharks, they don’t think of them as social creatures. The schooling hammerhead sharks above my head were a striking example of shark social groups, a topic that has not been the subject of much exploration.
momcollective.com

Family Friendly Fun this Labor Day Weekend in Orange County

Labor Day weekend is the unofficial launch of fall and even though the weather feels like summer, the kids are most likely back in school and sports, bringing in a new season. Here’s my roundup of family-friendly events you can do this Labor Day weekend in Orange County!. Thursday,...
Tree Hugger

Mysterious Arctic Shark Found Cruising Around Belize

It certainly seemed like it was a long way from home. A mysterious shark that is typically found in the waters of the Arctic was spotted cruising around a coral reef near Belize. The half-blind animal was discovered by researchers in the area. Devanshi Kasana, a Ph.D. candidate at Florida...
Mental_Floss

Orcas Are Ramming Sailboats Off the European Coast

While sharks typically induce the most fear of any animal in the ocean, it’s the orca you should really worry about. The killer whale is gigantic and sometimes aggressive, as evidenced by a rash of incidents off the European Coast that has boaters concerned and scientists perplexed. According to...

