Read full article on original website
Related
Um, Did This Humpback Whale Just Swallow Two Kayakers Whole? This Viral Video Has Us Shook
In a world where celebrity death hoaxes and fake pregnancy rumors are popping up left and right, it's hard to tell what is even real on the internet anymore. That said, a video from November 2020 recently resurfaced and it's pretty chilling from what we can see. But can we actually trust that it's the real deal? Could it have been edited?
Boy Attacked By Three Sharks in Bahamas 'Was Like a Scene Out of Jaws'
"He kept saying, 'Dad I don't want to die. Dad I don't want to go to heaven,'" said father Michael Downer.
'Walking sharks' caught on video, astound scientists
On a remote outcropping at nightfall on the coast of Papua New Guinea on May 3, 2022, scientists encountered something amazing: a walking shark. Using its fins to drag itself, the diminutive tan-and-black-speckled shark shimmied across a tide pool that contained barely enough water to skim its belly, moving like a lumbering sea lion as it dragged its body across the shore.
dailyphew.com
Many People Are Voluntarily Filling Their Cars With Sea Turtles As A Resource To Save Them From A Terrible Winter Storm On The Coasts
People in the US state of Texas are recuperating from this winter’s cold temperatures, which were brought on by the polar vortex. Regrettably, sea turtles around the shore are also at danger from the cold, which has not just afflicted people. Fortunately, people are responding, and many are putting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blue shark spotted swimming in shallow waters in Cornwall
A shark's appearance in shallow waters off a Cornwall beach has raised concerns about its health.Footage captures the blue shark swimmingly in shallow waters near the shoreline at Trelissick near Falmouth.Marine Vertebrate Ecology and Conservation MSc Harry Clark filmed the animal while monitoring it. Mr Clark said: "It is very rare for an individual of the species to be so far up river. "There could be a number of reasons but we have no certainty as to which caused the event."Blue sharks typically inhabit deep waters in the world's temperate and tropical oceans.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greenford stabbing: 44-year-old man charged with murder of pensioner Thomas O’HallorNew CCTV shows teens beat NYC taxi driver to death after refusing to pay fareSalman Rushdie moderator Henry Reese reveals black eye and knife wound after attack
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Amazed at Discovering Fast-Evolving 'Walking Sharks' in Papua New Guinea
A walking shark was discovered by scientists on a remote outcropping on the Papua New Guinea coast on May 3, 2022, at dusk. The small, tan-and-black-speckled shark slithered across a tide pool with just enough water to cover its belly while using its fins to propel itself forward. While dragging...
Great White Sharks: How Many Are There and Why Are They at Risk?
Great whites can grow to lengths of more than 20 feet and weigh up to 4,500 pounds.
PHOTO: Fish With Bizarre ‘Blue-Green’ Mouths Are Being Caught in New Mexico
New Mexico Game and Fish officials are looking for answers after some anglers snagged strange-looking fish from Navajo Lake. Jim McDonald and Steve Craig were having a good day fishing when they noticed something strange on two of the pike that they caught, and it’s gone viral. Blue-green coloration in the mouths of two fish. Not sure what they were looking at, they turned to wildlife officials and social media for answers.
Lake Windermere turns green as it's covered in algae
Lake Windermere has turned green after algal blooms formed following a period of hot weather.Conservationist Matt Staniek filmed the potentially toxic blue-green algae in the water as ducks swam nearby, warning that “hundreds of thousands” of fish could be killed.Mr Staniek, whose petition to save the lake has garnered more than 130,000 signatures, told the Independent that he believes an “ecological disaster” will occur without action.“[This] will result in either someone dying or hundreds of thousands of dead fish... because the oxygen has depleted too much,” Mr Staniek added.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Severe flooding hits Ireland as thunderstorms mark end of heatwaveHeavy rain hammers Devon houses during stormHail blankets ground white as it lashes parts of Melbourne during ‘freak storm’
Sea Lion Plays Fetch With Dog at the Beach in Wholesome Clip
Sea lions are a lot like dogs, in a way: they’re curious, playful, and occasionally they bark. They’re like water dogs, somewhat. But, this sea lion took those similarities to the next level when it joined a chocolate lab in the water for a game of fetch. Dave...
Freethink
Great white sharks occasionally hunt in pairs
Sitting anchored to the rocky reef 70 feet (21 meters) below the surface of the ocean, hundreds of scalloped hammerhead sharks swam above me in unison, moving as if one. When most people think of sharks, they don’t think of them as social creatures. The schooling hammerhead sharks above my head were a striking example of shark social groups, a topic that has not been the subject of much exploration.
momcollective.com
Family Friendly Fun this Labor Day Weekend in Orange County
Labor Day weekend is the unofficial launch of fall and even though the weather feels like summer, the kids are most likely back in school and sports, bringing in a new season. Here’s my roundup of family-friendly events you can do this Labor Day weekend in Orange County!. Thursday,...
Tree Hugger
Mysterious Arctic Shark Found Cruising Around Belize
It certainly seemed like it was a long way from home. A mysterious shark that is typically found in the waters of the Arctic was spotted cruising around a coral reef near Belize. The half-blind animal was discovered by researchers in the area. Devanshi Kasana, a Ph.D. candidate at Florida...
Orcas Are Ramming Sailboats Off the European Coast
While sharks typically induce the most fear of any animal in the ocean, it’s the orca you should really worry about. The killer whale is gigantic and sometimes aggressive, as evidenced by a rash of incidents off the European Coast that has boaters concerned and scientists perplexed. According to...
Comments / 0