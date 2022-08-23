Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Despite deadly parvo cases, large gathering of golden retrievers still on in Northern Michigan
The second largest gathering of golden retrievers will still take place in Northern Michigan next month, despite a spike in deadly parvovirus cases in dozens of Michigan dogs. The Northwest Michigan Golden Retriever Club said their fourth annual event that brings together a large group of golden retrievers dogs in Benzie County is a go, despite the cases.
‘Rock snot’ spreads into second river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A nuisance alga called “rock snot” cropped up in a cold-water river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula for the second time in nine months. Officials at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) on Aug. 24. 2022, confirmed that didymo – scientific name didymosphenia geminate – established an infestation in a stretch of the Boardman River in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township. Experts found the invasive species in the Upper Manistee River in Kalkaska County in December 2021.
This Is The Largest Waterfall in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula
What do you see in your mind's eye when you hear the words “Michigan's largest waterfall in the lower peninsula”? Do you imagine: A towering cascade? A couple of hundred feet of falling, pounding water?. Well....this is not like that at all. In fact, the Upper Peninsula has...
wcsx.com
Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different
I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
Does Michigan Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in Recycling Bins?
Sometimes things can get a little confusing when it comes to Michigan's recycling rules. A lot of people throw things into their recycling bins that they're clearly not supposed to. The most confusing rule of all is whether or not you can put empty pizza boxes in the recycling bin....
Michigan residents can make $100 for collecting a bushel of red pine cones
Michigan residents can make some money by collecting red pine cones. DNR locations will be accepting a bushel of red pine cones for $100 from September 1-30.
State veterinarian confirms canine parvovirus cases in northern Michigan
The state veterinarian confirmed Wednesday that the illness impacting dogs in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula is canine parvovirus.
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
Wolf population doubles: More pups, new packs on Michigan’s remote Isle Royale
ISLE ROYALE, MI - Just a few years ago, researchers heading up the annual Winter Study of Isle Royale’s wolf and moose populations were sometimes hard pressed to get a glimpse of the last two wolves remaining on the snow-covered island archipelago in northern Lake Superior. They might get a clear view of them walking together during a fly-over in a plane. Other times, they’d just document icy tracks left by their big paws.
Death toll of Michigan dog illness up to 60
The number of dogs suspected of dying from a new parvo-like illness has now doubled in Northern Michigan, going from 30 to 60 in just days.
wcsx.com
Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding
It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Apple committee predicts above-average Michigan harvest
Good weather, including plenty of summer heat, planted the seeds for a healthy harvest. Michigan apple lovers are in for a sweet surprise this year. Crop estimates show this year’s harvest is expected to be almost double that of last year. The "in-cider" information comes from the Michigan Apple...
Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree
If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
wmuk.org
How Southwest Michigan can prepare for spotted lanternflies
Invasive spotted lanternflies are native to China and can cause serious damage to apple trees, grapevines, hops, and other crops. Michigan State University’s Extension has been educating growers and nurseries about the lanternflies for the last two or three years. Deb McCullough is a professor in forest entomology at...
WLUC
Update from State Veterinarian on ‘Parvo-like illness’ in Northern Michigan dogs
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), work is continuing to be done with partners to learn more about the reports of a canine parvovirus-like illness in northern Michigan dogs by facilitating additional testing. “We are still in...
Tv20detroit.com
Marijuana growing moratorium?: Supply and demand could lead to changes in Michigan
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Marijuana growers in Michigan are making too much product and it’s outpacing demand. In just the past year, the price for an ounce of flower went down by 44%. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency is now seeking input on how to solve the problem. "The agency...
wrif.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
wdet.org
The co-creators of “Under The Radar Michigan” on what makes Michigan unique and fun
It’s travel season in Michigan, and that often means packing the car and hitting the road. During the summer months, residents explore beaches, bike, and take walks along the Great Lakes. But Michigan — as one license plate notes — is a water, “winter”, wonderland. That means there’s also...
Eight Dangerous and Deadly Creatures That Can Hurt You in Michigan
Michigan is home to more than a couple of creatures that can hurt or kill you. In the grand scheme of things, Michigan is not that bad when it comes to animals that want to kill or hurt you. You don't have to shake out your shoes looking for spiders or scorpions. You're never going to be attacked by an alligator and so on. So it's really not that bad.
