Nick Saban contract details: Rich get richer at Alabama
Nick Saban is not done being the Alabama football head coach after signing his next extension. No, longtime Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is not ready to retire just yet, so quit asking!. Saban received a one-year extension and a bump in pay after the University of Alabama board...
What Saban said and what (we think) it means: Wednesday
Reviewing some comments and an attempt at reading between the lines following Alabama head coach Nick Saban's latest press conference.
Alabama gives Saban new 8-year, $93.6 million deal
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban is getting a new eight-year contract worth at least $93.6 million, eclipsing the recent megadeal of Southeastern Conference rival Kirby Smart. The University of Alabama trustees compensation committee on Tuesday approved a one-year extension through Feb. 28, 2030 for the 70-year...
Alabama Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022
On Aug. 2, Nick Saban sent a collective chill down the spine of the entire SEC… nay, the entire college football world. That was when he now-famously said that the 2021 campaign was “a rebuilding season” for his Crimson Tide. Rebuilding? Is he freakin’ kidding us? Honestly,...
