Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Football: Nick Saban and ‘Touchdown Jesus’

Hold on Alabama Crimson Tide fans for a BOLD claim. In the 2029 Alabama football season, the Crimson Tide is expected to open with Notre Dame at South Bend. Based on Nick Saban’s recent contract extension, I fully expect the GOAT will be on the Tide sideline as Head Coach.
Nick Saban contract details: Rich get richer at Alabama

Nick Saban is not done being the Alabama football head coach after signing his next extension. No, longtime Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is not ready to retire just yet, so quit asking!. Saban received a one-year extension and a bump in pay after the University of Alabama board...
Alabama gives Saban new 8-year, $93.6 million deal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban is getting a new eight-year contract worth at least $93.6 million, eclipsing the recent megadeal of Southeastern Conference rival Kirby Smart. The University of Alabama trustees compensation committee on Tuesday approved a one-year extension through Feb. 28, 2030 for the 70-year...
Alabama Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

On Aug. 2, Nick Saban sent a collective chill down the spine of the entire SEC… nay, the entire college football world. That was when he now-famously said that the 2021 campaign was “a rebuilding season” for his Crimson Tide. Rebuilding? Is he freakin’ kidding us? Honestly,...
Big 12 Football: Preview and Predictions for 2022 Season

Change is hardly new for the Big 12, but 2022 marks the final season of the conference in its current form. Next season, the quintet of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF will join the league. Soon after—if not concurrently, depending on any possible litigation—Oklahoma and Texas will depart for the SEC in 2025.
Ron Rivera Says Antonio Gibson Will Be Commanders' Top Kick Returner This Season

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that he thinks running back Antonio Gibson will be the team's top kick returner this season. Gibson, who is entering his third NFL season, amassed 300 touches for 1,331 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. He earned his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign thanks to 258 carries for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns.
The NFL's Worst Preseason Cuts of the Last 5 Years

NFL preseason roster cuts can be difficult to manage. On August 30, teams will have to be down to the 53-play regular-season threshold, and during the process, some quality players will inevitably be let go. Over the years, we've seen some all-time blunders during the preseason cut process. Back in...
Baker Mayfield's Time as Panthers' Starter May Not Last Long

The Carolina Panthers' decision to name Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback is the equivalent of walking into a classroom completely unprepared for a test. Mayfield could end up being the correct answer under center for the Panthers even though they didn't take the proper steps to get it right. He also might turn out to be the wrong answer, which will leave them scrambling to make up for it later.
Steelers Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky Likely Starting QB Despite Pickett's Strong Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is intensifying, but it appears Mitchell Trubisky still has the upper hand on rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett. "I was told by a Steelers source last night that this is Mitchell Trubisky's job to lose," ESPN's Dianna Russini said Thursday on Get Up. "He is the starter in Pittsburgh as good as Kenny's playing, and the organization has been very impressed with Pickett's play on the field and his overall knowledge in the classroom, but for now this is Trubisky's job."
