Day laborers, a group largely drawn from undocumented immigrant workers, are being hit hard by the impacts of inflation. Rising prices have been a double whammy for those workers and their families. On one end, prices for food, gas, rent and other necessities are squeezing the already-tight budgets — day laborers aren’t covered by medical insurance and typically cover other expenses out of pocket. On the other, jobs for day laborers are becoming more scarce as homeowners and other potential employers rethink big, expensive projects that would require hiring workers.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO