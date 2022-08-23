ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Badgers fall to Bears, 3-2

FORT WORTH, Texas– After forcing Baylor to a five-set game, the third-ranked Wisconsin Badgers fell to the No. 16 Bears 25-21, 22-25, 24-26, 25-21,12-15 on Saturday. A back-and-forth first set featured 11 ties and four lead changes before Wisconsin scored the last three points of the set, including two via blocks, to take a 1-0 lead.
Badgers sweep TCU in season opener

FORT WORTH, Texas –- A dominating performance at the net led the third-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team to a 25-11, 25-18, 25-16 win over TCU at the Big 12/Big Ten Challenge on Friday night. Sophomore transfer Sarah Franklin stole the show for Wisconsin, putting away a team-high 12 kills and...
