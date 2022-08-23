Read full article on original website
Fight Involving Knife Injures 3 in Portsmouth, NH
Three people were injured during a fight late Saturday afternoon in Portsmouth. Portsmouth Police found three people sitting on the railroad tracks near Cabot Street at McDonough Street, two of whom were injured. The group told officers about another individual in a nearby wooded area who also appeared to have been stabbed.
Serious Crash Under Investigation in New Hampshire
State police in New Hampshire are investigating a serious crash in which speed appears to have been a factor in Merrimack Saturday night. Troopers responded to a single-car crash just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack on the southbound side of the highway, where a heavily damanged Nissan was discovered engulfed in flames, authorities said.
Mass. State Police investigating fatal crash in Revere
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lynn man in Revere Sunday morning. According to MSP, Revere emergency crews responded to North Shore Road at approximately 8:00 a.m. after reports of a car colliding into a light pole. First-responders performed life-saving measures on...
Two hospitalized following crash involving car, motorcycle in Alfred
ALFRED, Maine — Two people were taken to hospitals following a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Alfred Sunday night, according to emergency dispatchers with the Biddeford Police Department. The collision occurred on Route 202 at Gore Road. Maine State Police said in a release the area was...
Vehicles struck by bullets following Friday night shooting incident on Union Street
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a shooting incident Friday night on Union Street that left two vehicles with damage from bullets. No injuries were reported. On August 26, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Union and Bell streets for a reported shooting.
Crash kills 3 in Saugus, 2 others in critical condition
A crash involving two cars killed three people Sunday, authorities said. It happened at San Francisquito Canyon Road and Riverview Road in Saugus. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the crash caused a fire around 4:12 p.m., leaving three dead at the scene and two additional victims in critical condition. Both northbound and southbound lanes of San Francisquito Canyon Road were closed between Riverview Road and Quail Trail, the California Highway Patrol reported.Two of the three people killed were identified Monday morning -- 41-year-old Shane Rivera and 28-year-old Spencer Thomas. The third person was not yet ready for public identification, according to the coroner's office.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man
It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
California man accused of selling drugs at the New York State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — State police say they arrested a California man selling drugs at the New York State Fair this weekend. Brian M. Johnston, 27, of Elk Grove, California, was charged Saturday with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (intent to sell). Both charges are Class B felonies, which carry up to a 25-year prison sentence if convicted.
New Hampshire man arrested after allegedly placing hidden camera in bathroom
SANIBEL, Fla. — A New Hampshire man has been arrested after he allegedly placed a hidden camera inside a public family bathroom in Florida. The Sanibel Police Department in Florida said the device was discovered inside a fake fire alarm in late July. Police said in late July, employees...
Sheriff: Mass. couple beat, raped woman in front of 2 kids inside NY hotel room
DEWITT, N.Y. — A Massachusetts couple is facing criminal charges after authorities say they beat and raped a woman in front of two children at a hotel in New York. Dustin Wilson, 27, and Tasheana Flannery, 30, both of Leominster, were arrested earlier this week on charges including rape, criminal sex acts, aggravated sexual abuse, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Massachusetts State Police: Multi-vehicle crash kills 21-year-old motorcycle rider
A 21-year-old Massachusetts man has been killed in a highway crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a crash on Route 95 north in Newburyport that involved several vehicles and resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator. Preliminary...
2 more die from injuries after N.H. crash that initially killed 1
Two more people died this week from injuries sustained in a Sunday crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire, bringing the death toll of the crash to three. Michael Seibel, 44, of North Conway, New Hampshire, and Ann-Marie Sargent, 40, of Albany, New Hampshire, died at Maine Medical Center on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, according to state police. They were both flown to the hospital after the single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.
Motorcyclist, 31, seriously injured in crash in Harrison
HARRISON, Maine — A Waterford man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle Sunday morning in Harrison. Ryan Harrington, 31, was found on the roadway near his motorcycle in the area of 942 Maple Ridge Road around 11:04 a.m. by a neighbor who had heard the crash, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Patrol Capt. Kerry Joyce said in an email.
NH Man Accused of Installing Fake Video Camera in FL Bathroom
A New Hampshire man was arrested in Chicago on charges that he installed a video camera inside a family restroom at a city park in Florida. Police in Sanibel, Florida, began an investigation after public works employees noticed what looked like a new fire alarm installed on the wall of the family restroom above a baby changing table at the Bowman’s Beach Park on July 28. Further investigation determined it was really a video camera.
Judge grants bail for woman accused of causing crash that hurt New Hampshire state trooper
NASHUA, N.H. — A woman accused of causing an April crash that injured a New Hampshire state trooper will be released on bail, a judge ruled Thursday. Erica Murphy, who is charged with aggravated DUI with serious injury, had been held on preventative detention since the crash, in which she allegedly rear-ended a state police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike, seriously injuring the trooper.
Q: If i expose myself in new Hampshire, can I be arrested in Maine?
A: If New Hampshire obtained an arrest warrant, you can be arrested in Maine on the warrant. The warrant would have to be extraditable in order to have you brought back to New Hampshire for the charge. Justia Ask a Lawyer is a forum for consumers to get answers to...
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-495 tried to accelerate between tractor-trailer, Tesla
AMESBURY, Mass. — A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 on Wednesday tried to accelerate through a “tight gap” between a tractor-trailer and a Tesla, investigators said. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway in...
Woman was on cell phone, had no headlights on when she fatally struck man in East Boston, DA says
BOSTON — A Chelsea, Massachusetts, woman was charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in East Boston that claimed the life of a man in May. Gabriella Mendez was driving in Bennington Street in East Boston at 11:50 p.m. without headlights and while using a cell phone when she struck Alan Martel as he was crossing the street, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
Maine State Police log week of August 25
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating complaints of damage to construction equipment in Township 16 and damage to blueberry equipment in Deblois, which occurred over the weekend of Aug. 20-21. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor is investigating the damage in Deblois, which included a Kubota blueberry harvester and a flatbed blueberry transport truck. “The Kubota sustained significant damage to the windshield and cab body,” Taylor said. “The flatbed had a rock thrown through the windshield.”
