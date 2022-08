Governor Murphy Visits Passaic City to Highlight Nearly $2 Billion Budget Investment for School Infrastructure. Governor Phil Murphy visited the Passaic Public School’s Dayton Avenue Campus to highlight education investments in his Fiscal Year 2023 (FY2023) budget. Over the past five years, the Murphy Administration has been committed to building a top-ranked education system for all New Jersey students with equity at the forefront.

PASSAIC, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO