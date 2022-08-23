ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

10 Wonderful Ways to Spend Sunday in Tampa and Beyond

The fun and excitement of Friday and Saturday have passed, but you still don’t have to go back to work until Monday. You’ve got a whole Sunday in Tampa ahead of you. We’re here to help you make the most of the last day of your weekend. Stave off the Sunday scaries with our ample suggestions for how to spend your next Sunday in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
foodanddine.com

Edibles & Potables: A 106-year-old Tampa bakery’s existential struggles

“Edibles & Potables” is Food & Dining Magazine’s space on Sunday for ranging beyond our usual Louisville metro coverage area. Today our daily Cuban bread is baked in Tampa by a family-owned bakery, but the existential challenges currently faced by El Segunda are by no means unique to Florida. I’m reminded of John Donne’s words: “No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.”
TAMPA, FL
Tampa, FL
Cars
10NEWS

What's happening around Tampa Bay this weekend? Aug. 26-27

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Looking for something to do this weekend in the Tampa Bay area? Here's a guide to events happening Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28. While showers are expected over the weekend, hopefully the rain won't ruin the day. What: With live performances and an epic tribute...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Shumaker signs one of the biggest lease deals in Tampa office space

The new lease extends through 2037. Shumaker has signed one of the biggest office lease deals in Tampa Bay this year as it expands its presence in the area. The new lease, which was completed with help from Savills, extends its commitment another 12 years, making three full floors in downtown Tampa’s Bank of America building its home through 2037.
TAMPA, FL
livingnewdeal.org

Gulfport Casino and Muncipal Pier – Gulfport FL

The Works Progress Administration (WPA) built the Casino and Muncipal Pier in Gulfport FL. The marker on site states that, “The U.S. Department of the Interior has listed the Gulfport Casino in the National Register of Historic Places. This is the third such Casino on this location. The first fell in the 1921 hurricane; the second came down in the early 1930s. Using funds from the Works Progress Administration’s Civil Works Authority. Gulfport dedicated the Casino on December 1, 1935. A crowd of 1,200 people attended the dedication, which included a flag raising and a concert by the Florida Military Academy.
GULFPORT, FL
wild941.com

Restaurant Employee Caught Putting Wings Down Her Draws

According to the Daily News Reported, a Hooters employee was spotted putting wings in her vagina. Co-workers for a Texas Hooters restaurant, caught wind of 24-year old Jessica Sinclair dropping hot wings in her vagina before serving customers. Sinclair was taken into police custody, & was said to have only...
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

VIDEO: Group displays Nazi symbols on Pinellas County bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday showed a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white babies.”...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Inside the ‘perfect storm’ that sank First Night St. Pete

It wasn’t just one thing that led to the cancellation of this year’s First Night St. Pete celebration. According to Hal Freedman, chairman of the board at the 30-year-old not-for-profit, a “perfect storm” of insurmountable issues meant last year’s first night was going to have to be the last night.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
tampamagazines.com

2022 Top 10 Under 40: Ashley Heath Dietz

Title: president and CEO of the Florida Philanthropic Network. Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri, and Sydney, Australia (I consider both my hometowns now) Alma mater: University of Tennessee, Webster University (St. Louis) and University of New South Wales (Sydney, Australia) On the job: I am proud to lead the Florida Philanthropic...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

St. Petersburg dispensary to reopen following acquisition

A St. Petersburg medical cannabis dispensary formerly owned and operated by MedMen reopened on Friday under new management. Fort Lauderdale-based Green Sentry Holdings, according to a news release, has acquired the entirety of MedMen’s Florida assets for $63 million and launched the Sunburn Cannabis brand. The all-cash deal also includes 13 other MedMen retail locations in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee, as well as a 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Eustis.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox40jackson.com

Florida woman dances through field sobriety test: video

Despite efforts to put on a show, a Florida woman was arrested after apparently dancing during a field sobriety test following a car crash. The incident, caught on a Pinellas County deputy’s body cam video —which was recently released — happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. in April.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

