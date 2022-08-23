Read full article on original website
Obituary for Lacey Patrick Armstrong
Lacey Patrick Armstrong, infant son of Jacob “Jake” Armstrong and Tiffany Armstrong was born on August 4, 2022 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, NC and went to his heavenly home on August 22, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 4:00...
Obituary for Maxine Merrill Gilmore of Whispering Pines
Maxine Merrill Gilmore, 101, of Whispering Pines, died in her home surrounded by love and family on August 6, 2022. Maxine Lura (Merrill) Gilmore was born April 17, 1921 in Spirit Lake, Iowa, daughter of the late John Edwin and Cleeta Fern (Doolittle) Merrill. Maxine was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Dr. William Edmund Gilmore, sister Beth Merrill Harsch (and David) and brother John Edwin Merrill, Jr.
Obituary for Roy S. Boreen
Roy S. Boreen, retired Navy Chief Warrant Officer, W-4, better known as “Swede”, age 102 died August, 6, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living in Pinehurst, NC. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Village Chapel with Rev. Ashley Smith officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church hall. Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium with his predeceased wife Cora M. Boreen.
Obituary for Yolanda Williams
Miss Yolanda Williams, 34, of Greensboro, NC, formerly of Southern Pines, NC, died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro. Funeral Service; Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM, Pinecrest High School Auditorium, 250 Voit Gilmore Lane, Southern Pines. Public Viewing: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 12:00...
Obituary for James Linwood Floyd, Jr. of Aberdeen
James Linwood Floyd, Jr. of Aberdeen, NC. July 8, 1953 – August 9, 2022. You are loved and missed. In loving memory of a son, brother, cousin, National Guardsman, uncle, husband, father, great uncle, and friend. Born in Lumberton, NC, he was in the National Guard and worked at...
Obituary for James William Bowyer of West End
James (Jamie) William Bowyer, aka Smiley, age 44, of West End, NC, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at his home. James was born on November 5, 1977 in Pinehurst, NC to Billy Ray Bowyer and Brenda Jane Bowyer. He enjoyed fishing, was an avid Las Vegas Raiders fan, playing video games, and spending time with family/friends.
Thousands of graves are slowly being uncovered in Dunn, revealing lost Black history
With hand saws, machetes and even a divining rod, volunteers are bringing back Wilkins Cemetery from this NC town’s Jim Crow past.
Want to stay in Aunt Bee’s real life NC home? It could become a bed & breakfast
The new owner of the Siler City home may turn it into a tourist attraction.
New area code coming to some North Carolina residents
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Some residents in North Carolina will get a new area code. The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) announced that the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Assignments in...
Dillon mourns elementary school principal shot to death
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Wendy Cook was laid to rest Wednesday evening in Dillon with dozens of people at her visitation and funeral to honor her life. Cook, 54, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Donnie Grimsley. “When you had a heart like Wendy had, […]
2 Fayetteville women charged after making fake bomb threats against Campbell Soup
Maxton, N.C. — Two Fayetteville women were arrested on Wednesday after authorities said they made multiple false bomb threats against the Campbell Soup Company. Adrianna Belin, 23, and Montinique Zeigler, 20, were arrested by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office and both charged with felony conspiracy and making a false report concerning a destructive device.
2 women charged in bomb threats at Robeson Co. Campbell Soup plant
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation into multiple bomb threats in June at the Campbell Soup Company plant in Maxton led to the arrest of two Fayetteville women. Adrianna C. Belin, 23, and Montinique Zeigler, 20, were taken into custody early Wednesday morning. Belin and Zeigler are both...
Aberdeen teen installs food pantry at park
Aberdeen resident and Pinecrest student Eric Sabiston is stepping up to lend a helping hand to the residents of the Sandhills with a series of community outreach projects. This August saw the completion of his first project, a miniature food pantry located in Aberdeen Lake Park, and Eric has already noticed the pantry receiving plenty of use.
New area code issued for 910, impacting Fayetteville, Wilmington and others
Fayetteville, N.C. — There's a new area code in town. The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Thursday 472 will serve the same geographic area already in the 910 area code in southeastern N.C. The 910 region includes Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, Wilmington and Fort Bragg located in Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson...
Reports of shooting at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville
Police in Fayetteville responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Cross Creek Mall Thursday evening.
N.C. man accused of killing girlfriend, cutting her into pieces, and burying the remains
MAXTON, N.C. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was reportedly arrested and charged after the dismembered remains of his missing 20-year-old girlfriend were recovered. According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Wendy Jones, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators found remains believed to be hers in a wooded area near Juanita Road.
Man dies after Fayetteville shooting
Fayetteville, N.C. — A man died Wednesday following a shooting in Fayetteville. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Murchison Road around 3:30 a.m., where they found Ricardo Pittman, 35, suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. Pittman was transported to Cape Fear Valley...
New 472 area code coming to region
The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) announced that the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code. Assignments in the new 472 area code will commence once the 910 area code has been exhausted. On June 25, 2021 the commission issued an...
Aberdeen names new sportsplex
The new sportsplex, port-a-potties, churches, and annexation were some of the topics of discussion Monday night at the Aberdeen Town Board meeting. The town officially voted to name the new sportsplex the “Aberdeen Ransdell Sportsplex.”. The project, being built on Highway 15-501, will have six athletic fields along with...
Back To School Party And Supply Giveaway
SMITHFIELD – A Back to School Party and School Supply Giveaway for Foster Children in Johnston County will take place Saturday, August 27th. The event will take place at New Life Baptist Church at 2075 Swift Creek Road, Smithfield. Refreshments will be provided. The event is sponsored by REACH...
