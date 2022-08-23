Roy S. Boreen, retired Navy Chief Warrant Officer, W-4, better known as “Swede”, age 102 died August, 6, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living in Pinehurst, NC. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Village Chapel with Rev. Ashley Smith officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church hall. Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium with his predeceased wife Cora M. Boreen.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO