Southern Pines, NC

Obituary for Lacey Patrick Armstrong

Lacey Patrick Armstrong, infant son of Jacob “Jake” Armstrong and Tiffany Armstrong was born on August 4, 2022 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, NC and went to his heavenly home on August 22, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 4:00...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Obituary for Maxine Merrill Gilmore of Whispering Pines

Maxine Merrill Gilmore, 101, of Whispering Pines, died in her home surrounded by love and family on August 6, 2022. Maxine Lura (Merrill) Gilmore was born April 17, 1921 in Spirit Lake, Iowa, daughter of the late John Edwin and Cleeta Fern (Doolittle) Merrill. Maxine was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Dr. William Edmund Gilmore, sister Beth Merrill Harsch (and David) and brother John Edwin Merrill, Jr.
Obituary for Roy S. Boreen

Roy S. Boreen, retired Navy Chief Warrant Officer, W-4, better known as “Swede”, age 102 died August, 6, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living in Pinehurst, NC. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Village Chapel with Rev. Ashley Smith officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church hall. Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium with his predeceased wife Cora M. Boreen.
PINEHURST, NC
Obituary for Yolanda Williams

Miss Yolanda Williams, 34, of Greensboro, NC, formerly of Southern Pines, NC, died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro. Funeral Service; Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM, Pinecrest High School Auditorium, 250 Voit Gilmore Lane, Southern Pines. Public Viewing: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 12:00...
GREENSBORO, NC
Southern Pines, NC
Aberdeen, NC
Southern Pines, NC
Aberdeen, NC
Obituary for James Linwood Floyd, Jr. of Aberdeen

James Linwood Floyd, Jr. of Aberdeen, NC. July 8, 1953 – August 9, 2022. You are loved and missed. In loving memory of a son, brother, cousin, National Guardsman, uncle, husband, father, great uncle, and friend. Born in Lumberton, NC, he was in the National Guard and worked at...
ABERDEEN, NC
Obituary for James William Bowyer of West End

James (Jamie) William Bowyer, aka Smiley, age 44, of West End, NC, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at his home. James was born on November 5, 1977 in Pinehurst, NC to Billy Ray Bowyer and Brenda Jane Bowyer. He enjoyed fishing, was an avid Las Vegas Raiders fan, playing video games, and spending time with family/friends.
WEST END, NC
#Way Community Church
New area code coming to some North Carolina residents

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Some residents in North Carolina will get a new area code. The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) announced that the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Assignments in...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Dillon mourns elementary school principal shot to death

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Wendy Cook was laid to rest Wednesday evening in Dillon with dozens of people at her visitation and funeral to honor her life. Cook, 54, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Donnie Grimsley. “When you had a heart like Wendy had, […]
DILLON, SC
2 women charged in bomb threats at Robeson Co. Campbell Soup plant

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation into multiple bomb threats in June at the Campbell Soup Company plant in Maxton led to the arrest of two Fayetteville women. Adrianna C. Belin, 23, and Montinique Zeigler, 20, were taken into custody early Wednesday morning. Belin and Zeigler are both...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Aberdeen teen installs food pantry at park

Aberdeen resident and Pinecrest student Eric Sabiston is stepping up to lend a helping hand to the residents of the Sandhills with a series of community outreach projects. This August saw the completion of his first project, a miniature food pantry located in Aberdeen Lake Park, and Eric has already noticed the pantry receiving plenty of use.
ABERDEEN, NC
N.C. man accused of killing girlfriend, cutting her into pieces, and burying the remains

MAXTON, N.C. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was reportedly arrested and charged after the dismembered remains of his missing 20-year-old girlfriend were recovered. According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Wendy Jones, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators found remains believed to be hers in a wooded area near Juanita Road.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Man dies after Fayetteville shooting

Fayetteville, N.C. — A man died Wednesday following a shooting in Fayetteville. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Murchison Road around 3:30 a.m., where they found Ricardo Pittman, 35, suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. Pittman was transported to Cape Fear Valley...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
New 472 area code coming to region

The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) announced that the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code. Assignments in the new 472 area code will commence once the 910 area code has been exhausted. On June 25, 2021 the commission issued an...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Aberdeen names new sportsplex

The new sportsplex, port-a-potties, churches, and annexation were some of the topics of discussion Monday night at the Aberdeen Town Board meeting. The town officially voted to name the new sportsplex the “Aberdeen Ransdell Sportsplex.”. The project, being built on Highway 15-501, will have six athletic fields along with...
ABERDEEN, NC
Back To School Party And Supply Giveaway

SMITHFIELD – A Back to School Party and School Supply Giveaway for Foster Children in Johnston County will take place Saturday, August 27th. The event will take place at New Life Baptist Church at 2075 Swift Creek Road, Smithfield. Refreshments will be provided. The event is sponsored by REACH...
SMITHFIELD, NC

