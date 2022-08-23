Read full article on original website
Romesentinel.com
George ‘Ross’ Parkhurst
George “Ross” Parkhurst, died on August 20, 2022, at The Grand of Rome due to a long battle with cancer. He was born in Rome on September 10, 1942, to the late George and Ada (Utzler) Parkhurst and raised in Holland Patent. Ross worked at Rome Developmental Center,...
John C. Harvey
John C. Harvey, “Jake”, 84, of Whitesboro, NY, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Utica. He was born on September 5, 1937, in Nanticoke, PA, a son of the late Christopher and Helen (Chebro) Harvey. On January 23, 1960, he was united in marriage to Marie J. Negosh at St. Joseph Church in Nanticoke, PA and shared a blessed union of 51 years until her passing on August 18, 2011. He was also predeceased by his sons, Christopher and Richard Scott Harvey and brothers and sisters-in-law.
Michael P. Colangelo Jr.
Michael P. Colangelo Jr., age 35, currently residing in Delray Beach, Florida passed away unexpectedly on August 17, 2022. He was born on September 7, 1986, and raised in Rome, where he graduated from RFA, and was most recently employed by the US Postal Service. Michael was an avid hunter and always looked forward to the fall season and hunting with his dad. His passion for the NY Mets and Syracuse basketball was second to none. He loved to make people laugh and always loved with all his heart.
