Michael P. Colangelo Jr., age 35, currently residing in Delray Beach, Florida passed away unexpectedly on August 17, 2022. He was born on September 7, 1986, and raised in Rome, where he graduated from RFA, and was most recently employed by the US Postal Service. Michael was an avid hunter and always looked forward to the fall season and hunting with his dad. His passion for the NY Mets and Syracuse basketball was second to none. He loved to make people laugh and always loved with all his heart.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO