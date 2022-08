John C. Harvey, “Jake”, 84, of Whitesboro, NY, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Utica. He was born on September 5, 1937, in Nanticoke, PA, a son of the late Christopher and Helen (Chebro) Harvey. On January 23, 1960, he was united in marriage to Marie J. Negosh at St. Joseph Church in Nanticoke, PA and shared a blessed union of 51 years until her passing on August 18, 2011. He was also predeceased by his sons, Christopher and Richard Scott Harvey and brothers and sisters-in-law.

