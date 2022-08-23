Bike the Bay is back this year too! Take this opportunity to pedal along the San Diego Bay on August 28th. This annual ride across the Coronado Bridge is fun for all ages. Get your helmet and bicycle- and get ready to spend a wonderful day riding along the bay, and travel through the cities of Coronado, Imperial Beach, Chula Vista, and National City before coming back to the finish line- the Embarcadero Marina Park in downtown San Diego. This 25-mile scenic route travels through all five of these communities, giving you the opportunity to admire the diversity of each and every one of them. When you finally return to the start point, you have the opportunity to enjoy a post-ride festival, filled with food, drinks, and entertainment. This event does have some basic rules- like mandatory helmets; by visiting this link you can check them all out The post Our City: Bike The Bay! appeared first on The Urban Menu.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO