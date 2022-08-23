Read full article on original website
La Mesa park plans coming closer to fruition
Since 2012, the City of La Mesa has been dreaming up what to do with an empty lot of land, previously a county station, located at Waite Drive. After a series of community workshops in March and June, La Mesa Parks and Recreation, in coordination with Schmidt Design Group, are working to whittle down design options. According to Sue Richardson, director of community services, they are close to a finalized design concept.
City shuts down city park
At the Aug. 24 Chula Vista City Council meeting, Council voted unanimously, with Council member Steve Padilla absent, to temporarily close Harborside Park for health and safety reasons for 90 days with the option to extend the closure at the city manager’s discretion. Council also approved waiving the bidding requirements to procure temporary fencing, security and public outreach services, and permanent fencing as needed, appropriating $350,000 from the General Fund.
Art or eyesore? Neighbors want the 'paint job' on the front of a North County home removed
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Is it art... or an eyesore?. Neighbors in a quiet North County sub-division are demanding that the 'paint job' on the front of one home be removed and they are hoping the renter responsible for the work will also be removed. Their concerns go far beyond...
Public Notice for the City of San Marcos
CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE AND EVALUATION REPORT (CAPER) As part of the Community Development Block Grant funding process, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires the City to submit a Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) that summarizes the City’s progress in achieving its consolidated plan and annual action plan goals and objectives during the previous program year. The CAPER is due to HUD 90 days after the completion of the fiscal year. The City is required to post the CAPER on the City’s website for a comment period of not less than 15 days. A notice requesting public comments was advertised in the San Diego Union and Hispanos News and the CAPER was posted on the City’s website on August 23, 2022. Submittal of the PY 2021/2022 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report will allow the City to continue to be eligible to receive Community Development Block Grant funds to continue to improve the lives of our low-and moderate-income residents in need.
Mayor of San Marcos explains how a mileage tax would harm her constituents
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, proposed by some of San Diego’s most influential leaders within SANDAG, could cost citizens up to four cents per gallon. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means of paying for the new infrastructure. However, eight months later the coalition of local leaders voted to put the tax back on the table for discussion. Many San Diegans feel betrayed.
City Council Approves Final Draft Of Sea Level Rise Assessment & Adaptation Plan
The Coronado City Council heard a presentation from City Associate Planner, Jane Thornton, for the consideration of the final draft of the City’s Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Assessment and Adaptation Plan at the August 16 City Council meeting. The plan has been designed to assess and address a variety of potential sea level rise projections and scenarios based on current measurements for the California coast.
Two new dog parks open in San Diego
Pet owners, rejoice: Two new off-leash dog parks just opened in San Diego as the city tries to keep up with demand.
Our City: Bike The Bay!
Bike the Bay is back this year too! Take this opportunity to pedal along the San Diego Bay on August 28th. This annual ride across the Coronado Bridge is fun for all ages. Get your helmet and bicycle- and get ready to spend a wonderful day riding along the bay, and travel through the cities of Coronado, Imperial Beach, Chula Vista, and National City before coming back to the finish line- the Embarcadero Marina Park in downtown San Diego. This 25-mile scenic route travels through all five of these communities, giving you the opportunity to admire the diversity of each and every one of them. When you finally return to the start point, you have the opportunity to enjoy a post-ride festival, filled with food, drinks, and entertainment. This event does have some basic rules- like mandatory helmets; by visiting this link you can check them all out The post Our City: Bike The Bay! appeared first on The Urban Menu.
Vista City Council Appoints New City Attorney
The Vista City Council appointed Walter Chung as City Attorney at their regular meeting Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Chung had been serving as Acting City Attorney since June 2022 following the retirement of former City Attorney Darold Pieper. “I am pleased to continue serving the City of Vista,” said Walter...
Local state of emergency for traffic safety declared in Carlsbad
The City of Carlsbad on Tuesday declared a local state of emergency for traffic safety involving bicycles, electric bikes and other motorized devices.
San Diego-based architecture firm wants to bring a sports and entertainment district to Chula Vista's bayfront
A San Diego-based architect Tucker Sadler Architects is proposing to build a sports and entertainment district on the old Southbay Power Plant Site on Chula Vista’s Bayfront. Tucker Sadler Architects made the proposal during an Aug. 23 City Council Meeting, nearly one month after the city broke ground on...
Trouble as a renter? How to file a code enforcement complaint with the city of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Many viewers are reacting to a Working For You report after CBS 8 shared the story of a college student who found her new apartment in San Diego was not exactly move-in ready. Many former tenants reached out to share their stories of unsanitary and unsafe...
Lake Hodges Dam Repair Continues
The lower water levels people might be seeing at Lake Hodges are not drought-related, but instead are due to the ongoing work repairing the 100-year-old Lake Hodges Dam. The emergency work on the dam began in May and is expected to be completed by October. During an inspection earlier this...
State urges SANDAG to adopt plan that would charge drivers for miles driven
State officials are urging the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) to adopt the controversial "road usage charge," which opponents have dubbed the "mileage tax."
San Diego Opens 2 Dog Parks In Time for International Dog Day
Just in time for International Dog Day Friday, the city of San Diego opened two off-leash dog parks in Memorial and North Park community parks. The Memorial Park dog area is located on the northeast side of the park near the corner of 30th Street and Ocean View Boulevard and features more than a quarter-acre of fenced space with separate pens for larger and smaller dogs, doggie bag dispensers, logs for the dogs to run around, jump over and rest, a city statement says. The park is open daily from dawn to dusk.
8 Things to Do This Weekend in San Diego: August 25-28
August 26-28 Stone Brewing 26th Anniversary Celebration. For Stone Brewing’s 26th anniversary, the company is hosting a weekend full of events, starting with special beer offerings and live music on August 26 at all local Stone Brewing Tap Rooms. Continuing on Saturday, the Escondido location is throwing an all-day festival starting with a rare beer session from 12-3 p.m. followed by the main festival from 3-7 p.m with beers from over 40 breweries, food and live music. The festivities finish Sunday with a second festival at Stone Brewing Liberty Station location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | 1999 Citracado Parkway, Escondido.
Sudberry Properties Begins Work on First Apartments at El Corazon in Oceanside
San Diego developer Sudberry Properties said Wednesday it has begun construction on Luma at El Corazon, a mixed-use apartment community with 268 luxury apartments. Luma will be the first apartment community within El Corazon, a 465-acre development on a former crystal silica mine in the heart of Oceanside. The city...
Mexican fruit flies spur quarantine for growers around Valley Center
Millions of dollars in fruit crops are at risk in northern San Diego County after the discovery of the invasive Mexican fruit fly in Valley Center. County officials said it is a small population and a 77 mile quarantine area has been established to eradicate them. "These pests hitch-hike into...
