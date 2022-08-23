131 West 55th St. between Sixth & Seventh Aves. And, they’re off! Sunday morning at 11:00, tickets go on sale for the always hotly anticipated Fall for Dance Festival at City Center. The nineteenth annual event consists of five programs performed twice each over the course of ten days, featuring an international collection of established and emerging companies and choreographers; among the highlights are several live premieres of digital commissions; the festival includes works choreographed by Marius Petipa, Pam Tanowitz, Aszure Barton, Jamar Roberts, Jerome Robbins, Christopher Wheeldon, and Hofesh Shechter, among others. With tickets a mere twenty bucks, the festival sells out extremely quickly, so don’t waste any time and set those alarm clocks. Good luck!

