Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders is primed for a breakout season

Ja’Tavion Sanders did not see the field much during his freshman season in 2021. The former five-star played sparingly behind veteran tight ends Cade Brewer and Jared Wiley.

With both Brewer and Wiley moving on this offseason, an opportunity has presented itself for Sanders. Steve Sarkisian has had nothing but glowing things to say about Sanders’ development over the course of fall camp.

Sarkisian gave the nod for “best hands” to Sanders over the likes of Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington and Bijan Robinson. Looking at this clip from his senior year of high school, it is easy to see why.

With starting wide receiver Isaiah Neyor out for the season with an ACL injury, Sanders is one of the prime candidates to get some of those targets.

No doubt that Sanders will play a major role in the Longhorns’ offense this season. He is a special athlete ready to be unleashed.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.