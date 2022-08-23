ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders is primed for a breakout season

By Cj Mumme
 2 days ago
Ja’Tavion Sanders did not see the field much during his freshman season in 2021. The former five-star played sparingly behind veteran tight ends Cade Brewer and Jared Wiley.

With both Brewer and Wiley moving on this offseason, an opportunity has presented itself for Sanders. Steve Sarkisian has had nothing but glowing things to say about Sanders’ development over the course of fall camp.

Sarkisian gave the nod for “best hands” to Sanders over the likes of Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington and Bijan Robinson. Looking at this clip from his senior year of high school, it is easy to see why.

With starting wide receiver Isaiah Neyor out for the season with an ACL injury, Sanders is one of the prime candidates to get some of those targets.

No doubt that Sanders will play a major role in the Longhorns’ offense this season. He is a special athlete ready to be unleashed.

fantasypros.com

Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) on track to return Week 1

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that RB Elijah Mitchell is on track to return Week 1 vs. Chicago. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Mitchell is currently dealing with a hamstring injury and is not expected to play at all in the preseason. He still expects to open the season as the lead back. It is worth noting San Francisco has had a different leader in carries each of the last five seasons, so that adds some risk to Mitchell for fantasy managers.
NFL
