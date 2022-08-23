Read full article on original website
Baylor Lands Commitment from 2024 F Jason Asemota
The Bears secured their first commitment in the class of 2024 Saturday.
Florida St. runs over Duquesne in opener
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State showed its offensive identity — running the ball at will — and dominated an FCS program. Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili surpassed 100 rushing yards and Florida State dominated Duquesne 47-7 in a lightning-delayed game on Saturday. The Seminoles ran for 406 yards and opened the season with a victory for the first time since 2016. “This was the first glimpse of the 2022 Florida State football team and I’m proud of our players,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. “It definitely wasn’t a perfect game. A lot of guys played, got opportunities. There was some good, some bad things that we’re going to have to continue to grow upon. But the experience and the approach is what I’m really pleased about. I thought we showed as a fast and physical football team.”
Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Last Season Records: Florida Atlantic 5-7; Charlotte 5-7 The Charlotte 49ers haven't won a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls since Nov. 24 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Charlotte and Florida Atlantic are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for the 49ers (5-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. The Owls struggled last year, too, ending up 5-7.
Watch: Miami Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins discusses win over IMG Academy
BRADENTON, FLORIDA – Miami Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns, leading SBLive Sports Florida’s No. 5 Miami Central to a 20-14 upset victory over IMG Academy, the No. 1 team in Florida and the No. 3 squad in the nation, Friday night. Here is his interview with ...
ESPN makes bold prediction on Florida State ahead of 2022 season
Florida State is a day away from opening their third season under Mike Norvell. With an 8-13 record his first two seasons, Seminole faithful are hoping to see their first winning campaign since 2017. Based on ESPN’s predictions for this season, they may get just that down in Tallahassee.
Mulita assists in Windermere volleyball's sweep of neighboring Windermere Prep
WINDERMERE, FLORIDA – Isabel Mulita had 25 assists, while she and Caylan Russ burned Windermere Prep for three aces each, Thursday, to help the Windermere Wolverines sweep the Lakers 25-18, 25-15, 25-21 in a volleyball battle of schools separated by 1.3 miles. Windermere coach Daniel Fuentes ...
Priority OT Names Miami Hurricanes a Finalist; Sets Commitment Date
Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Canes news as Miami looks to improve on an already impressive class
Here’s the latest on the USF Bulls’ on-campus football stadium
Negotiations for USF’s proposed on-campus football stadium remain ongoing, a week after the Bulls’ target date to award the project to a firm. Three companies — Hunt Construction Group, Barton Malow Builders and M.A. Mortenson Company — submitted proposals before the July 22 deadline. The Tampa Bay Times asked for those documents through a public-record request because proposals and bids are typically available 30 days after they are opened or when a decision is made. In this case, the submissions are not yet public, according to USF, because the Bulls have not yet received final replies in the negotiations.
Gators 2023 DB Commit Sharif Denson: ‘I Ain’t Going Nowhere’
Defensive back Sharif Denson provides some reassurance surrounding his pledge to the Florida Gators following a productive outing to begin his senior campaign.
Florida to host elite 2025 defensive back for third visit
It’s still a bit early to be talking about the class of 2025, but one of the elite recruits out of the state of Florida is planning a third trip to the Swamp after visiting twice in the summer. According to a report from Gators Online, Seminole (Sanford, Florida)...
Sanford Seminole football dominates Sarasota Riverview 48-0
SANFORD, FLORIDA – When it comes to dominating opponents, few do it as well as Central Florida power Sanford Seminole. Unleashing their deep stable of talent, the Seminoles got scoring from eight players in overwhelming visiting Sarasota Riverview, 48-0, on Friday night. On a night when lightning ...
