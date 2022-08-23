TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State showed its offensive identity — running the ball at will — and dominated an FCS program. Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili surpassed 100 rushing yards and Florida State dominated Duquesne 47-7 in a lightning-delayed game on Saturday. The Seminoles ran for 406 yards and opened the season with a victory for the first time since 2016. “This was the first glimpse of the 2022 Florida State football team and I’m proud of our players,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. “It definitely wasn’t a perfect game. A lot of guys played, got opportunities. There was some good, some bad things that we’re going to have to continue to grow upon. But the experience and the approach is what I’m really pleased about. I thought we showed as a fast and physical football team.”

