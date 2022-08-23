ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Associated Press

Florida St. runs over Duquesne in opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State showed its offensive identity — running the ball at will — and dominated an FCS program. Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili surpassed 100 rushing yards and Florida State dominated Duquesne 47-7 in a lightning-delayed game on Saturday. The Seminoles ran for 406 yards and opened the season with a victory for the first time since 2016. “This was the first glimpse of the 2022 Florida State football team and I’m proud of our players,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. “It definitely wasn’t a perfect game. A lot of guys played, got opportunities. There was some good, some bad things that we’re going to have to continue to grow upon. But the experience and the approach is what I’m really pleased about. I thought we showed as a fast and physical football team.”
CBS Sports

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Last Season Records: Florida Atlantic 5-7; Charlotte 5-7 The Charlotte 49ers haven't won a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls since Nov. 24 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Charlotte and Florida Atlantic are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for the 49ers (5-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. The Owls struggled last year, too, ending up 5-7.
Tampa Bay Times

Here’s the latest on the USF Bulls’ on-campus football stadium

Negotiations for USF’s proposed on-campus football stadium remain ongoing, a week after the Bulls’ target date to award the project to a firm. Three companies — Hunt Construction Group, Barton Malow Builders and M.A. Mortenson Company — submitted proposals before the July 22 deadline. The Tampa Bay Times asked for those documents through a public-record request because proposals and bids are typically available 30 days after they are opened or when a decision is made. In this case, the submissions are not yet public, according to USF, because the Bulls have not yet received final replies in the negotiations.
