Texas Football: Post-camp predictions

We are now 11 days away from the college football season. With that in mind, let’s reassess where Texas stands after fall camp.

Texas lost Junior Angilau and Isaiah Neyor, but for the most part the depth chart remains intact. Cole Hutson and Kelvin Banks emerged as impact players, while Cam Williams and DJ Campbell solidified their role in the two-deep.

The rapid development of Hutson and Banks increases my confidence. Albeit, the biggest determining factor for my record prediction was the quarterback decision.

Quinn Ewers’ style of play and ability to throw the deep ball changes the way defenses will play the Texas offense. And while Hudson Card had positive traits, I believe Ewers’ skill set will provide more margin for error for the offense.

On the defensive side, D’Shawn Jamison, Byron Murphy, DeMarvion Overshown and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey shined in camp. Their offseason improvement could strengthen the Texas defense.

Let’s provide reasoning for why Texas could still go 9-3 this season.

The offensive line will be better

(Photo by Mike Craven / HookEm.com / USA TODAY Network)

How do I know that the line will be better? I anticipate Texas is going to get a push up front in the run game like we have not seen in recent memory.

Naturally, you’re wondering how Texas newcomers will adjust to defensive stunts and creative blitzes. The mere fact that defenses will have to get creative with pass rush is proof that the offensive line is improved.

Last season, opposing fronts reached the quarterback with a three-man rush. The pass blocking side of the line, the left side, seemingly spent as much time on the ground as they did protecting the quarterback. I expect the offensive line will at least be strong enough to stay upright.

Adding "Big Humans" matters

Newton’s second law of motion states, force equals mass times acceleration. Some of the “big humans” Texas added are among the fastest offensive linemen on the team. That translates to explosiveness and power. It’s not that difficult to deduce Texas could be a much more imposing team up front this year.

No weak link at linebacker

AP Photo/Michael Woods

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey and DeMarvion Overshown have excelled in their roles in camp. Pair that with what we expect from Jaylan Ford and Texas might even have a good linebacking unit this year.

Attacking defensive style of play

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 defensive approach was passive and cautious. Texas did not have the buy-in to succeed with that approach. The reality is, when you have one safety not giving full effort and the linebackers are not working cohesively, you’re not going to have a good defense.

Nevertheless, an aggressive approach could help the defense make a significant leap this year. Tighter coverage from the secondary and more aggressive pass rush could add to the improvements Texas has made with defensive personnel.

Completing schemed up throws

Texas missed too many touchdown opportunities downfield last year. While some question his consistency in the short and intermediate passing game, Quinn Ewers’ passing strength is deep ball accuracy.

Proven commodities at skill positions

Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy are deserving of Preseason All-American accolades heading into the season. Their reliability will make life easier for Quinn Ewers.