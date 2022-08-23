ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Football: Post-camp predictions

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPapl_0hSAa4r500

We are now 11 days away from the college football season. With that in mind, let’s reassess where Texas stands after fall camp.

Texas lost Junior Angilau and Isaiah Neyor, but for the most part the depth chart remains intact. Cole Hutson and Kelvin Banks emerged as impact players, while Cam Williams and DJ Campbell solidified their role in the two-deep.

The rapid development of Hutson and Banks increases my confidence. Albeit, the biggest determining factor for my record prediction was the quarterback decision.

Quinn Ewers’ style of play and ability to throw the deep ball changes the way defenses will play the Texas offense. And while Hudson Card had positive traits, I believe Ewers’ skill set will provide more margin for error for the offense.

On the defensive side, D’Shawn Jamison, Byron Murphy, DeMarvion Overshown and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey shined in camp. Their offseason improvement could strengthen the Texas defense.

Let’s provide reasoning for why Texas could still go 9-3 this season.

The offensive line will be better

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320Zt6_0hSAa4r500
(Photo by Mike Craven / HookEm.com / USA TODAY Network)

How do I know that the line will be better? I anticipate Texas is going to get a push up front in the run game like we have not seen in recent memory.

Naturally, you’re wondering how Texas newcomers will adjust to defensive stunts and creative blitzes. The mere fact that defenses will have to get creative with pass rush is proof that the offensive line is improved.

Last season, opposing fronts reached the quarterback with a three-man rush. The pass blocking side of the line, the left side, seemingly spent as much time on the ground as they did protecting the quarterback. I expect the offensive line will at least be strong enough to stay upright.

Adding "Big Humans" matters

Newton’s second law of motion states, force equals mass times acceleration. Some of the “big humans” Texas added are among the fastest offensive linemen on the team. That translates to explosiveness and power. It’s not that difficult to deduce Texas could be a much more imposing team up front this year.

No weak link at linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBmiv_0hSAa4r500
AP Photo/Michael Woods

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey and DeMarvion Overshown have excelled in their roles in camp. Pair that with what we expect from Jaylan Ford and Texas might even have a good linebacking unit this year.

Attacking defensive style of play

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5Gyo_0hSAa4r500
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 defensive approach was passive and cautious. Texas did not have the buy-in to succeed with that approach. The reality is, when you have one safety not giving full effort and the linebackers are not working cohesively, you’re not going to have a good defense.

Nevertheless, an aggressive approach could help the defense make a significant leap this year. Tighter coverage from the secondary and more aggressive pass rush could add to the improvements Texas has made with defensive personnel.

Completing schemed up throws

Texas missed too many touchdown opportunities downfield last year. While some question his consistency in the short and intermediate passing game, Quinn Ewers’ passing strength is deep ball accuracy.

Proven commodities at skill positions

Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy are deserving of Preseason All-American accolades heading into the season. Their reliability will make life easier for Quinn Ewers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 flips Texas football can snag from rival schools this fall

Heading into the fall, there are still some finishing touches that need to be made in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class to go into the first signing day on a high note. Texas has a really solid 2023 class in place at the conclusion of the summer months, but there is still more work to do on the recruiting trail this fall.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Billboards in California tell citizens to not move to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Billboards have been popping up around California, urging citizens not to move to Texas. These billboards go on to say the Texas miracle died following the Uvalde school shooting. Katie Narajo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County...
TEXAS STATE
24hip-hop.com

Young Mex Is Making His Way Around Texas

Young Mex, a rapper who hails from Austin, Texas has been dropping countless singles over the summer. He’s back with an all new freestyle entitled “296 Freestyle”
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Oregon State
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

New study shows water loss is a major issue in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Water was the hot topic under the Capitol dome on Wednesday as the House Committee on Natural Resources held a public hearing. Lawmakers heard from experts on a variety of topics, like water loss and Texas' aging infrastructure. The National Wildlife Federation's Texas Coast and Water...
TEXAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tom Herman, former Texas coach, lands broadcasting job for 2022 season

Tom Herman, the former Texas coach, has landed a new job for the 2022 season. Herman will be an analyst for CBS Sports Network this season, according to a report by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and FOX Sports. Herman spent last season with the Chicago Bears as an offensive analyst, but he was not retained by new coach Matt Eberflus.
KVUE

The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'

KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
KYLE, TX
TexasHighways

9 Can’t-Miss Sport Movies Set in Texas

It’s a well-known fact that Texans are passionate about sports. From larger-than-life personalities to sensational backstories to famous come-from-behind wins, sports in the Lone Star State are particularly well suited for film adaptations. Just when you think all the good stories have been told, a whole new slate of...
SAN MARCOS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Campbell#Hudson Card
nypressnews.com

Sneak peek: The Yogurt Shop Murders

The brutal murders of four teenage girls have haunted Austin, Texas, for 30 years. Could new information lead to a killer? “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty has reported on the case from the beginning and has the latest on the search for answers Saturday, August 27 at 9/8c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Austonia

Tech giant Micron weighs $80B Central Texas facility

Semiconductor giant Micron Technology might build a fabrication facility south of Austin, near Lockhart. Details of the facility known as Project Evergreen were revealed in public documents posted to the state comptroller’s website this week. Construction on the project, which has an investment of at least $80 billion, would start in January. Idaho-based Micron has submitted incentives applications with a pledge for at least 80 jobs. It comes as the state’s Chapter 313 tax limitation program is set to expire this year. So, Micron isn’t set on any plans just yet. The company doesn’t own the Caldwell County property it's considering and told the Austin Business Journal that it hasn’t made any final decisions on location, timing or scope of expansion plans.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Austin Mayor Steve Adler gives his final State of the City address

Austin Mayor Steve Adler delivered his final State of the City speech at City Hall on Thursday evening. The mayor reflected on his two terms in office as his term-limited tenure comes to a close. He discussed major policies passed during his time at City Hall, including efforts to decriminalize homelessness, the city's attempt to revamp its land development code and its push to address issues of affordability and mass transit.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy