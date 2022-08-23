Read full article on original website
Man arrested for firing shots at house party in Cheektowaga
Cheektowaga Police, making an arrest in connection with a shooting at a house party. Authorities say they responded to a call of a disturbance on Redwood Drive early Saturday morning.
Houghton woman arrested for Grand Larceny and Conspiracy by Livingston County Sheriff
A Wilson NY woman was also arrested for the same crimes. Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of a Niagara County resident and an Allegany County resident on felony grand larceny charges following an investigation. On August 22nd, 2022 at approximately 2:30pm Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a business in...
Hamburg man arraigned on rape, kidnapping charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on Friday morning after he is alleged that he assaulted, kidnapped and raped a woman earlier this week. On August 23 at approximately 5 p.m., it is alleged that 62-year-old Scott A. Saracina of Hamburg was in a vehicle with the victim, who was known to […]
Two Suffer Non-life-Threatening Injuries In Airplane Accident
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a airplane accident in Chautauqua County on Saturday. Around 1:30 p.m., the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane accident on North Erie Street in Mayville. The Sheriff’s Office along with Mayville Fire...
Jamestown Homicide Suspects Charged with Weapon Possession
Two Jamestown men who were taken into custody earlier this week in connection with last Friday's homicide on Prendergast Avenue now face a pair of charges that are not directly related to the targeted shooting death. WDOE News reached out to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, who confirms that 32-year-old Joseph Fontanez-Walker is charged with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence, while 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas faces a Class C violent felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as tampering with physical evidence. Chautauqua County corrections officials confirm that Roldan-Pantojas is being held on $200,000 cash bail or $400,000 property bond, and that Fontanez-Walker was released because the charges he faces do not qualify for bail. The shooting incident in the 800 block of Prendergast Avenue resulted in the death of 35-year-old Jesus Batista-Perez. The investigation is ongoing.
Formal Charges Filed In Fatal Drive-by Jamestown Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Formal charges have been filed in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Jamestown one week ago, with one suspect jailed and the other released from police custody due to the state’s bail reform law. Investigators with the Jamestown Police Department first...
Parole Absconder Arrested After Traffic Stop in Jamestown
A Jamestown man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants and for violating his parole was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on the city's west side. Jamestown Police pulled over 40-year-old Justin Meacham in the area of Livingston Avenue and Geneva Street at about 8:30 PM for a violation. A background check found that Meacham had city court warrants and was a parole absconder. When police tried to take Meacham into custody, he ran off and led officers on a short foot chase, then allegedly resisted arrest. He is also accused of trying to destroy a quantity of drugs he had. Meacham was charged with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count each of tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and 2nd-degree obstruction. He is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail.
Wanted Man Arrested Following Foot Pursuit In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Jamestown man is accused of leading officers on a foot pursuit on the city’s westside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department conducted a traffic stop on 41-year-old Justin Meacham’s vehicle in the area of Geneva Street and Livingston Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Teens charged in murder of Niagara Falls 16-year-old appear in court
The two teens charged in the shooting death of 16-year-old Emily Keiper appeared in court Friday afternoon. Keiper was weeks away from starting her junior year at Niagara Falls High School.
Buffalo police investigating fatal Saturday morning stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call just before 5:50 a.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue. Detectives say a a 61-year-old Buffalo male was stabbed during a fight with another male. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with […]
Kiantone Man Charged With DWI After Crashing His Car Into A Ravine
POLAND, NY (WNY News Now) – A Kiantone man was charged with driving while intoxicated after sheriff deputies said he crashed his vehicle over a ravine in the Town of Poland. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the single vehicle motor vehicle accident happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday on Quaint Road in the Town of Poland.
Olean Shooting Suspect Arrested
The Olean Police Department has issued a statement that the suspect in the Olean shooting from May 31 was captured Tuesday. Members of the U.S. Marshals regional fugitive task force arrested 36-year-old Marcus Hicks in the City of Buffalo on an outstanding Arrest warrant from the Olean Police Dept. Hicks...
Silver Creek man charged with criminal mischief after altercation
A Silver Creek man is facing a criminal mischief in the 4th degree after a report of an altercation on Lafayette Street in the the village of Silver Creek. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies arrested 52-year-old Christopher Domenico shortly after 4 this morning after an investigation into the incident. He was placed into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Police arrest Dunkirk man after domestic dispute
A domestic dispute on Ruggles Street led to the arrest of a Dunkirk man last Saturday. Dunkirk Police say that 41-year-old Carlos Vasquez-Ramirez had fled the scene on foot. Investigation determined that Vasquez-Ramirez had allegedly damaged property in the home and also threatened the victim with a knife. He is also being accused of having prevented the victim from calling 911 during the incident. An active order of protection was also found. Police located Vasquez-Ramirez a short time later. He's been charged with criminal contempt in the 1st degree, a class E felony, menacing second, and criminal mischief 4th and criminal mischief 4th-prevent request for emergency assistance.
Livingston County Sheriff make major drug arrest on I-390, Bolivar woman and two Olean men charged
INTERSTATE 390 – Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of two Cattaraugus County residents and one Allegany County Resident on felony drug charges following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. On August 18th, 2022 at about 7:30pm Deputy Jerry Pilkenton was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Operation...
Jamestown Police Seeking Information in XUV Theft
Detectives from the Jamestown Police Department are looking for information regarding the larceny of a crossover utility vehicle (XUV) that occurred this week on Washington Street in the city. Police say at least one person stole a 2020 John Deere Gator 825M during the overnight hours on Tuesday. The photo shown is the actual XUV, although there are modifications that have been made. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the Gator is asked to contact Detective Powers at (716) 483-7620, the department's anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477, or via e-mail at [email protected] regarding CR No. 23319-22. Information may also be submitted through Facebook Messenger.
Village of Wellsville Police Department Reports
Officers make numerous felony arrests including attempted murder. Wellsville Police arrested Jme A. Edwards, age 29 of Wellsville, charging her with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd (Class D Felony) and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Wellsville Police and assisted by Allegany County Assistant District Attorney Pete Degnan. Edwards was processed and arraigned before Wellsville Village Justice Thompson. Edwards was released and is due back in Wellsville Village Court at a later date.
Jamestown Police Make Four Arrests in Stowe Street Drug Bust
A drug bust Monday afternoon at an apartment on Jamestown's north side resulted in four arrests. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street at about 4:00 PM and located 23-year-old Jovian Maisonet, 18-year-old Jaquez Thomas, and two 17-year-old males inside the apartment. The four were allegedly found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, cocaine, items used for the packaging and distributions of drugs, a quantity of cash believed to be the proceeds of drug sales, and a switchblade knife.
Jamestown Man Jailed Following Stabbing At Mayville Library
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 20-year-old Jamestown man is behind bars following a stabbing at the Mayville Library. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office accused Xavier Guadarrama of assaulting a library employee with a knife around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Guadarrama allegedly fled the scene just before...
Two men arrested in alleged theft of Portville tractor
PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Allegany County men are facing a grand larceny charge in the Tuesday theft of a tractor in the Town of Portville. Around 4:45 p.m. a 1960s Massy Ferguson tractor was reported stolen from Portville in Cattaraugus County. An investigation by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of […]
