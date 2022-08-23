ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KRMG

Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing

McALESTER, Okla. — (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington's sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
MCALESTER, OK
KRMG

James Coddington set to be put to death Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — James Coddington is set to be put to death on Thursday, Aug. 25, after he admitted to beating his friend — 73-year-old Albert Hale — to death back in 1997. Hale refused to give Coddington $50 for drugs, and Coddington beat his friend and...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was...
OKLAHOMA STATE

